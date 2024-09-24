How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Yankees Tuesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles will look to punch their ticket for the 2024 postseason with a victory on Tuesday. The team currently sits in the top wildcard spot in the American League with an 86-70 record. With a win on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the Orioles will officially clinch a spot in October.
Baltimore will turn to right hander Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19) to get the series started in New York. The 28-year-old is making his 24th start of the season. He has provided the team length as of late, as he has given the Orioles a quality start in five of his last seven starts. He is coming off a loss against the San Francisco Giants, however, and could use a bounceback start after allowing four earned runs, including two home runs.
Kremer will go up against right hander Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37) in the opening game of the series. It will be the second time this season he faces the Orioles as he went 5.2 innings at Camden Yards at the end of April. He allowed only one run off three hits and picked up five strikeouts in the start. Baltimore won the contest 2-0.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 C Adley Rutschman
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 2B Jordan Westburg
6 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7 DH Heston Kjerstad
8 3B Ramon Urias
9 CF Cedric Mullins
The lineup will look a little different heading into the final six games of the regular season for the Orioles as they welcome back Ryan Mountcastle from injury. He will play in his first game since August 22nd. However, to make room on the active roster, recent trade acquisition Eloy Jimenez was surprisingly optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The former Chicago White Sox has struggled since arriving in Baltimore, going .232/.270/.316 with one homer and seven RBI across 33 games.
New York Yankees
1 2B Gleyber Torres
2 RF Juan Soto
3 CF Aaron Judge
4 C Austin Wells
5 DH Giancarlo Stanton
6 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
7 LF Jasson Dominguez
8 1B Anthony Rizzo
9 SS Anthony Volpe
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium. The game will be available on MASN and the YES Network.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!