Insider Gives Two Orioles Fan Favorites High Chance of Being Traded

It seems like two fan favorite Baltimore Orioles players could be on the move this year.

Brad Wakai

At this point in time, it's hard to not imagine the Baltimore Orioles becoming sellers.

They dug themselves a massive hole at the beginning of the season when it came to their chances of making the playoffs, and even though they have been playing better baseball as of late, it's starting to feel like it'll be too little, too late before the July 31 trade deadline.

The good news is they have plenty of players who should generate interest across the league, allowing them to salvage what could be a disastrous year by getting back assets for the future.

Two Orioles who are routinely discussed in trade conversations are Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn, and it should come as no surprise that Jeff Passan of ESPN gives both of them a high probability of getting dealt this summer.

O'Hearn was listed with the higher percentage chance of getting moved in the insider's top 50 trade deadline candidates piece at 85%, with Mullins coming in with a 70% chance.

Based on the season that O'Hearn is having this year, it's hard to disagree with that.

Currently the leading vote getter at designated hitter in the American League, the lefty slugger has slashed .301/.384/.485 with 11 homers and 30 RBI through 67 games.

Mullins started off red-hot, and even though he has cooled down a bit in large part because of his right hamstring strain, he is still slashing .214/.298/.419 with 12 homers and 35 RBI that makes him an intriguing power threat for contending teams around the league.

Both players are scheduled to hit free agency at the conclusion of the season, but they still should be two of the best trade chips on the market that could generate a hefty return for Baltimore based on this year being a seller's market.

