Latest MLB Mock Draft Helps Orioles Replenish Everything but Pitching
It’s no secret the Baltimore Orioles have pitching issues.
Even with Zack Eflin back, the Orioles are down several starting pitchers due to injuries.
Andrew Kittredge and Cody Poteet remain on the 15-day injured list.
Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, Albert Suarez and Tyler Wells are on the 60-day IL.
Down in the minors the Orioles are still waiting for Trevor Rogers to build up after an injury.
Anyone the Orioles draft this July is unlikely to help them this season. In keeping with that, at least one MLB mock draft has the Orioles ignoring the position completely early in the draft.
Recently, Baseball America put together its third mock draft leading up to the next MLB draft. Baltimore has three picks, and the publication has the Orioles selecting everything but a pitcher with those three picks, keeping intact a streak of not taking a pitcher with a Top 60 pick since 2018.
What Did Baltimore Orioles Select in Mock Draft?
With the No. 19 pick Baseball America has Baltimore selecting Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad.
The Orioles have plenty of outfielders, both at the Major League level and in their minor league pipeline. In fact, one of their top prospects is outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., one of the fastest players in the minors.
So, why Conrad here? He only played 21 games with the Demon Deacons after transferring from Marist. But he displayed one of the best bats in college baseball before he had season-ending shoulder surgery. Baseball America believes some teams will look at his hitting track record and trust that he’ll recover from the surgery.
“He’s always hit, he’s physical, he has loud power and speed tools, he has wood bat track record,” Baseball America’s editors wrote.
The Orioles have three selections in the first 40 picks because they received draft pick compensation for losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency. Both turned down qualifying offers from the Orioles and signed contracts of at least $50 million. So they’re entitled to two picks between first round and Competitive Balance Round A.
So, the Orioles could address pitching with either pick. But Baseball America has the O’s taking non-pitchers at No. 30 and No. 31.
With the compensatory picks, the O’s ended up with Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer at No. 30 and Tennessee shortstop Dean Curley at No. 31.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.