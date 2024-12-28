Inside The Orioles

Five Potential Baltimore Orioles Pitching Targets After Corbin Burnes Signing

The Baltimore Orioles now have a gigantic space in their rotation that they must find a way to fill before spring training.

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) reacts after being relieved during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) reacts after being relieved during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles had hoped they would be able to find a way to keep right-hander Corbin Burnes this offseason.

But, his six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks allows him to get paid and spend most of the year at his Arizona home.

But it also creates a blank space in Baltimore’s rotation.

If the regular season started now the rotation would likely be Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Albert Suárez and Tomoyuki Sugano. The O’s shouldn’t count on either Kyle Bradish or Tyler Wells being able to help in 2025, as both are recovering from major elbow surgery.

So, what now? The Orioles probably need to sign one more veteran starter. If so, here are the five most likely options.

RHP Jack Flaherty

Baltimore knows him. He spent part of 2023 with the Orioles during their drive to the AL East crown. He didn’t pitch great with Baltimore (1-3, 6.75 ERA). But with Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season he went a combined 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and won a World Series ring.

He’s not yet 30, so he’s looking for a multi-year deal. Complicating matters is that he’s not an ace and has only won more than 10 games in a season twice.

RHP Roki Sasaki

Because he’s under 25 years old and he hasn’t played enough professional baseball, he’s an international free agent, rather than a unrestricted free-agent signing like Sugano. But that signing may help Baltimore, as Sasaki would have a countryman to lean on as he makes his transition to the Majors.

Even though he won’t make more than $7.5 million in bonus money it’s universally agreed that he is Major League ready for someone’s opening-day rotation.

RHP Justin Verlander

The Virginia native didn’t have a great year in 2024 (5-6, 5.48 ERA) and he dealt with injuries throughout the season. A healthy offseason and spring training is paramount for the 41-year-old. He’s chasing 300 wins (he has 262) and is just two years removed from his last Cy Young season.

When he is healthy and effective, he still has good stuff and on a one-year deal with an option, the Orioles would not be tied to him long-term.

RHP Nick Pivetta

Last season doesn’t make one weak in the knees (6-12, 4.14 ERA), but he’s durable. In the past four seasons he’s made at least 30 starts three times and started 27 games in 2024.

He has a losing record for his career (56-71) but staying healthy and taking the ball every fifth day means something. At 31 years old, he’s a one- or two-year stopgap until a young pitcher like Chayce McDermott is ready or until Bradish or Wells, or both, are healthy.

Note: Pivetta received the qualifying offer from Boston, so if Baltimore signs him it would owe the Red Sox a draft pick. The O's are reportedly not interested in doing that, but as the market thins, minds can change.

LHP José Quintana

He’s been relatively lost among the available starting pitching, but the O’s could use another lefty and Quintana is coming off a fine season for the Mets (10-10, 3.75 ERA).

He’s older than Pivetta (entering his age 36 season) and he’s slid into a relief role at times, something that might appeal to Baltimore. He’s a one-year deal type of pitcher, which means his free agency may drag into late January. The O’s could benefit from that.  

