Five Potential Baltimore Orioles Pitching Targets After Corbin Burnes Signing
The Baltimore Orioles had hoped they would be able to find a way to keep right-hander Corbin Burnes this offseason.
But, his six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks allows him to get paid and spend most of the year at his Arizona home.
But it also creates a blank space in Baltimore’s rotation.
If the regular season started now the rotation would likely be Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Albert Suárez and Tomoyuki Sugano. The O’s shouldn’t count on either Kyle Bradish or Tyler Wells being able to help in 2025, as both are recovering from major elbow surgery.
So, what now? The Orioles probably need to sign one more veteran starter. If so, here are the five most likely options.
RHP Jack Flaherty
Baltimore knows him. He spent part of 2023 with the Orioles during their drive to the AL East crown. He didn’t pitch great with Baltimore (1-3, 6.75 ERA). But with Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season he went a combined 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and won a World Series ring.
He’s not yet 30, so he’s looking for a multi-year deal. Complicating matters is that he’s not an ace and has only won more than 10 games in a season twice.
RHP Roki Sasaki
Because he’s under 25 years old and he hasn’t played enough professional baseball, he’s an international free agent, rather than a unrestricted free-agent signing like Sugano. But that signing may help Baltimore, as Sasaki would have a countryman to lean on as he makes his transition to the Majors.
Even though he won’t make more than $7.5 million in bonus money it’s universally agreed that he is Major League ready for someone’s opening-day rotation.
RHP Justin Verlander
The Virginia native didn’t have a great year in 2024 (5-6, 5.48 ERA) and he dealt with injuries throughout the season. A healthy offseason and spring training is paramount for the 41-year-old. He’s chasing 300 wins (he has 262) and is just two years removed from his last Cy Young season.
When he is healthy and effective, he still has good stuff and on a one-year deal with an option, the Orioles would not be tied to him long-term.
RHP Nick Pivetta
Last season doesn’t make one weak in the knees (6-12, 4.14 ERA), but he’s durable. In the past four seasons he’s made at least 30 starts three times and started 27 games in 2024.
He has a losing record for his career (56-71) but staying healthy and taking the ball every fifth day means something. At 31 years old, he’s a one- or two-year stopgap until a young pitcher like Chayce McDermott is ready or until Bradish or Wells, or both, are healthy.
Note: Pivetta received the qualifying offer from Boston, so if Baltimore signs him it would owe the Red Sox a draft pick. The O's are reportedly not interested in doing that, but as the market thins, minds can change.
LHP José Quintana
He’s been relatively lost among the available starting pitching, but the O’s could use another lefty and Quintana is coming off a fine season for the Mets (10-10, 3.75 ERA).
He’s older than Pivetta (entering his age 36 season) and he’s slid into a relief role at times, something that might appeal to Baltimore. He’s a one-year deal type of pitcher, which means his free agency may drag into late January. The O’s could benefit from that.