Makeup Date Revealed for Postponed Orioles vs. Blue Jays Game
Fans hoping to watch the Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on Friday night were disappointed, as the game was postponed due to rain.
Friday's series opener will be made up during the two teams' next series in Baltimore in late July. It will now be part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 29, with the first game at 12:35 p.m. ET and the second game at 6:35 p.m. ET.
The doubleheader will be split-admission, meaning separate tickets are required for each game.
The rainout comes at a good time for the Orioles, who are in a major funk after losing six of their last eight games. They're also extremely banged up and missing several key players due to injuries, so hopefully they'll be healthier by the time late July rolls around.
Baltimore was off on Thursday, too, so it will be extra well-rested when the series kicks off on Saturday.
The two teams have already squared off this year, splitting their four-game series at Rogers Centre to open the season.
The division rivals have gone in opposite directions since then. The Blue Jays are 8-6 after taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, while the Orioles have tumbled to last place in the AL East following their 2-4 road trip.
That said, they both got good news around the AL East on Friday, as the Red Sox and New York Yankees both lost. With the way Baltimore's been playing lately, it needs all the good news it can get right now.
Assuming bad weather doesn't affect the rest of the series, the two teams will face off on Saturday and Sunday in Baltimore. Both teams already have a lot to play for early in the year, setting up what should be a fun weekend of baseball in Charm City.