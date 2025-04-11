Orioles Manager Reveals Laughable Plan To End Embarrassing Slump
It's only been two weeks since Opening Day, but the Baltimore Orioles are already in free fall.
They're 5-8, have yet to win a series this year and are last in the AL East. Most of their pitching staff is hurt, their starting rotation's in shambles and it's become abundantly clear that their front office didn't do enough to help the roster last offseason.
This is a team in desperate need of a spark, especially after getting crushed 9-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the reeling Orioles, Brandon Hyde doesn't seem too interested in giving them one. In fact, his plan to cure their slump is downright laughable.
In his postgame press conference after Wednesday's brutal beatdown, Hyde said his coaches are going to "preach positivity" to his players and "remind them that they're really good players" during Baltimore's team meetings on Friday.
Sorry, but that sounds like the last thing this team needs.
The Orioles have grown woefully complacent under Hyde, going 47-54 over their last 101 games. They've played well below their talent level, and the manager seems at least partly to blame.
Baltimore needs a kick in the butt, not pats on the backs and hollow praise.
The Orioles do have really good players, but they need to start playing like it. They need to be challenged, motivated and inspired, not coddled to protect their fragile egos.
It's time to start treating them like professional ballplayers. Give them constructive criticism rather than merely telling them what they want to hear.
Baltimore's performance has been unacceptable for a while now, and someone needs to tell Hyde's players the cold, hard truth. They need to wake up and address their problems, not ignore them and pretend everything's okay when it isn't.
Hyde has many young players, so perhaps he doesn't want to risk upsetting them with harsh feedback. But if the Orioles come out flat on Friday and continue to struggle, it might be because their manager isn't pushing them hard enough.