MLB Insider Shares Bold Prediction for Baltimore Orioles Heading Into Offseason
The 2024 season ended on an incredibly low note for the Baltimore Orioles.
Early on, they looked like legitimate World Series contenders. The lineup was clicking on all cylinders and the pitching staff was getting the job done despite several expected contributors dealing with injuries.
But, the good vibes disappeared before the summer was over. The Orioles limped to the end of the regular season, going 33-33 down the stretch. Their performance the final week ended up being a mirage
They closed things out winning five out of six games against the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. All of the issues they had over the final few weeks came back against the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
Baltimore was swept in the best of three series, scoring one run in two games. Not the way anyone wants to end a campaign, as their offseason preparations began much earlier than they had hoped.
They are a team people will be keeping a close eye on over the winter in the offseason. Buster Olney of ESPN believes they are the franchise most likely to dominate headlines in the coming weeks and months.
“The Orioles will dominate headlines because their group of major leaguers is right in the middle of its window to win, and because it's the first winter since the change in the team's ownership. The expectations of the Baltimore fan base are high, and because of the Orioles' very low payroll, they've already been attached through speculation to everyone from Corbin Burnes to Juan Soto. But we still don't know how new owner David Rubenstein will lead,” the MLB insider wrote.
It will be interesting to see how much the new ownership group will be willing to spend. With so many key contributors not even reaching arbitration yet, this is the time to spend.
Retaining ace Corbin Burnes should be at the top of their to-do list. Losing him would create an even bigger hole where one already exists with the pitching staff. Right fielder Anthony Santander will be a hot commodity on the free agent market as well.
So many questions loom, as detailed by Olney.
“Will he and the front office go all-in in signing Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman to long-term deals? Will Rubenstein give the green light to GM Mike Elias to grow the payroll significantly -- and will Elias use that flexibility on a star or use the dollars to augment the whole roster? Will Rubenstein push Elias to use his prospect capital to trade for someone like Garrett Crochet, in the way that Jim Crane stepped forward and pushed the Houston front office to land Justin Verlander in the summer of 2017?”
Whether they make moves or not, the Orioles will be talked about extensively over the offseason. Their outlook is incredibly bright, as they are viewed by some as the best team in the American League right now.