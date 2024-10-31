Ranking Top 4 Priorities for Baltimore Orioles This Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into what will be a very important offseason with a couple of big decisions to make.
While the 2024 season was successful with another 90+ win season, the Orioles failed to make any noise in the postseason once again. Since the team is still fairly young, postseason struggles can be expected. However, with the young core making the playoffs two straight years, the franchise surely wants to start having some success in October.
As the franchise looks to take the step from playoff team to World Series contender, they will have to start spending some money, which the new ownership should be doing this winter.
Furthermore, as Baltimore heads into the offseason, here are the Top-4 priorities for them to maintain and build upon their success.
Sign or Replace Anthony Santander
One of the best players for the Orioles this season was their slugger, Anthony Santander. The switch-hitter hit 44 home runs this season, as he was one of the best power hitters in all of baseball.
This winter, Santander will be hitting free agency and should have a number of suitors. For the Orioles, replacing that type of production if he left will be hard to do, as nobody in-house is going to hit for that kind of power next season.
While bringing him back is certainly a possibility, they have to make sure that they add a middle of the order hitter if they lose him.
Trade for Another Starter
At the trade deadline, the Orioles made a move to bring in Zach Eflin to help strengthen their starting rotation. While Eflin pitched well for them, he likely isn’t someone that the team envisioned would be starting in Game 2 of a playoff series for them. While Grayson Rodriguez has shown signs that he is capable of being a front-end starter, he is still somewhat unproven.
Making another significant trade this winter like they did last year for a player like Logan Gilbert or Garrett Crochet would help make the starting rotation a strength for the team.
Bolster Bullpen
It was a tough year for the bullpen in 2024 for the Orioles, as the unit just simply wasn’t very good. A lot of that was due to injuries, as the organization missed Felix Bautista immensely. Fortunately, he will be back from Tommy John surgery, and that instantly makes the bullpen better.
However, if they are looking to become a World Series contender, they will need more quality arms for October with how the playoffs are played these days.
Re-Sign Corbin Burnes
The number one priority without a doubt for the Orioles this offseason is to re-sign Corbin Burnes. The right-hander was brought over from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade last offseason, and will now be the top pitching prize in free agency.
It won’t be cheap to keep Burnes in Baltimore, but it will be a necessity for them to continue to build upon what they have been doing the last couple of years.