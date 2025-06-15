New Orioles Trade Idea Sends Power-Hitting Center Fielder to New York Mets
The Baltimore Orioles have started to play better as of late, but should still be expected to become sellers at the trade deadline barring something miraculous.
They have a handful of players that should carry some nice value, and getting something back for the players in a trade will always be more beneficial than just watching them walk away in free agency for nothing.
The Orioles also happen to have one of the most talked about bats of the trade deadline in Cedric Mullins.
The former 30/30 center fielder could be one of the best players moved next month.
One contending team that should be interested is the New York Mets. With Jose Siri injured, it has mostly been Tyrone Taylor patrolling center. Neither of those players would be very promising to see starting on a playoff team.
A potential trade between the two teams could look like this; Baltimore sends Mullins to the Mets in exchange for a prospect package of pitcher Nolan McLean and outfielder Eli Serrano.
That would be two top-30 prospects from New York, which is a fair price for someone that is an instant upgrade for them and could even be the type of bat to push their offense over the edge come the postseason.
Mullins has posted a .233/.321/.450 slash line with 10 home runs and eight stolen bases through 52 games. It has easily been his best year since the 30/30 campaign back in 2021.
The 30-year-old fell kind of cold in May, but started to turn things around before an injury cost him pretty much the first half in June.
Even when the hit tool isn't at it's best, he would be an upgrade in pretty much every sense thanks to his power-and-speed combination. Mets center fielders have stolen the same amount of bags, but have hit seven less long balls this year.
The Orioles would be getting plenty of value back with these two prospects out of New York.
McLean is the No. 6 prospect in the Mets' MLB Pipeline rankings and looks pro-ready. He just doesn't have the path open for him right now in New York.
Baltimore desperately needs more pitching for now and in the future. The 23-year-old has a 1.98 ERA through nine starts (11 appearances) with 62 strikeouts in 59 innings.
Serrano is less ready, but has looked like a balanced project so far.
Through 39 games in High-A, the outfielder has slashed .343/.262/.446 with six home runs and four stolen bases.
