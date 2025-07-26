Orioles All-Star Slugger Deemed Top Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have had a very disappointing season, and the time to become sellers has come for the team.
Despite high expectations coming into the year, the Orioles are in last place in the American League East and they have begun to sell off some of their assets.
Baltimore traded left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets in exchange for two minor league pitchers. The Orioles will likely continue this trend, seeking to improve their pitching depth in the organization.
More News: Orioles Trade Gregory Soto To Mets in Exchange for Minor League Arms
Now, with Soto being dealt, it is a clear indication of what’s to come.
Baltimore has numerous players who are on expiring contracts, so trading them if they aren’t in their future plans makes a lot of sense.
As shown by the deal with the Mets, there are going to be contenders looking to add help in different areas, and the Orioles can help with that.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about their best trade chip being their All-Star slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
“Among their expiring contracts are outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramón Laureano, starters Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin, and reliever Seranthony Domínguez, but O’Hearn -- Baltimore’s lone All-Star this season -- stands out above the rest.”
More News: Wellington Aracena Gives Orioles High-Upside Pitcher Their Farm System Needs
That's not a surprise.
He's been listed by just about everyone in this capacity, and it makes sense why.
The 31-year-old slugger was named to his first All-Star team this season, and through 90 games, he has slashed 280/.374/.451 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI.
His ability to play both first base and in the outfield is a plus, too.
Ideally, O’Hearn would be used in a platoon role to keep him facing right-handed pitching as much as possible. Baltimore has done a nice job of setting him up to be successful in that regard, and other teams should do the same.
More News: Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn Predicted To Be Dealt Before Trade Deadline
When seeing what the team was able to receive for Soto, their star slugger should land them a nice return as well.
Getting an All-Star at the trade deadline doesn’t happen very often, and it will be interesting to see if he can help the Orioles bring back a top 10 prospect from another team.
Even though there are a lot of good veterans Baltimore has to offer, O’Hearn is certainly the top trade chip.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.