Orioles' breakout prospects earn International League honors
In a season largely lost to injuries and departing veterans, the Baltimore Orioles received late-season contributions from their two top prospects.
Catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers were called up to the major leagues within a day of each other on August 16th and 17th. The pair produced immediately, and the O's front office was quick to lock Basallo up to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension in his first week with the club.
Basallo and Beavers were recognized for their tremendous seasons before coming to the majors, as they were both named 2025 International League All-Stars and Beavers took home the league MVP.
Basallo and Beavers earn International League All-Star honors
Basallo started 76 games for the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides (33 at catcher, 20 at first base, 21 at DH). The 21-year-old produced career bests in on-base percentage (.377) and slugging percentage (.589) to go with a .270 batting average, 23 home runs, and 67 RBIs.
Basallo has racked up quite the resume since making his minor league debut for the Orioles' Dominican Summer League team in 2021, slashing .283/.366/.498 with 73 homers and 269 RBIs in 401 games.
The league MVP Beavers logged 94 games for the Tides, getting most of his time in right field (52 games), but also playing left (29) and center (9). He boasted an elite .304/.420/.515 slash line while notching 18 homers and 51 RBIs. The 24-year-old took a huge leap from 2024 where he batted just .241 in 119 games at the Double-A level.
At the time of his call up, Beavers led the International League in runs scored (78) and OBP (.420). Beavers surpassed 20 stolen bases in each of his three full seasons in the minors, a trend he will look to continue as he develops into an everyday player at the major league level.
Just over 30 games into their career, both Basallo and Beavers have already delivered signature moments. Dating back to their arrivals in August, the O's have had a knack for winning in dramatic fashion, something both Basallo and Beavers have had a hand in.
On September 5th, Basallo crushed a two-strike, two-out, walk-off homer 433 feet to lift the Orioles over the Dodgers 2-1. Just a few days later, the young slugger put on the Ravens walk-off helmet again after working a bases loaded walk in the 11th inning against the Pirates.
In Baltimore's next game, Basallo passed the late-game magic over to Beavers, whose 10th inning single gave the young Orioles their second straight walk-off win against Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Beavers delivered his first career walk-off home run to cap off a rally against divisional foe Tampa Bay.
Earlier in the series against the Rays, Basallo had a scare when he was drilled by a Pete Fairbanks fastball. Luckily, Basallo avoided major injury and has suited up since, but Beavers fouled suit in getting banged up with a few games remaining. On Friday night against the Yankees, the young outfielder fouled a ball off his lower leg and was forced out of the game, although he returned to the lineup the next day.
The pair of prospects have already proven valuable pieces to a major league roster that has a promising youth movement but isn't far from competing. With Basallo and Beavers already settling into their roles and gaining crucial playing time, expect the Orioles to lean on them early next season as they push to return to the postseason.