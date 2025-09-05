Orioles determine next course of action for star outfielder
The Baltimore Orioles shared several injury updates before Friday’s series opener against Shohei Ohtani and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning with one of their top offseason additions.
As first reported by MASN’s Roch Kubatko, outfielder Tyler O’Neill will begin a rehab assignment next week. He has been sidelined since early August with right wrist inflammation but has recently progressed to full baseball activities.
O’Neill, 30, signed with the Orioles this past winter on a three-year, $49.5 million deal, giving them a right-handed power bat to complement a heavily left-handed outfield mix. The two-time Gold Glove winner hit 31 home runs with a 131 wRC+ over 113 games in 2024, but his first season in Baltimore has largely been defined by injuries.
Before his latest IL stint, O’Neill missed time with neck and shoulder issues. Over 43 games this season, he has slashed .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Five of those home runs came in the eight games leading up to his wrist injury.
With O’Neill out, the Orioles have leaned on an outfield of Colton Cowser, No. 3 prospect Dylan Beavers, and rookie Jeremiah Jackson, who has posted an .870 OPS through his first 29 MLB games. Barring setbacks, O’Neill could rejoin that group before the regular season ends later this month.
Additional injury updates
Interim manager Tony Mansolino said catcher Adley Rutschman took swings off a tee Friday. The two-time All-Star has been out since mid-August with a right oblique strain, but the club remains hopeful he can return for the final week or two of the season.
Rutschman, 27, has a .227/.310/.373 slash line with nine home runs and 29 RBIs over 85 games this year. He was previously sidelined from June 20 to July 28 with a strain in his opposite (left) oblique.
Mansolino also shared that veteran catcher Gary Sánchez is with the team in Baltimore and will begin a rehab assignment in five days. The 32-year-old opened the season as the primary backup but has been out since early July with a right knee sprain.
Sánchez could return before the end of the season, but if Rutschman and top prospect Samuel Basallo are both healthy, he may face limited playing time. The Orioles also have veteran Alex Jackson, who is currently backing up Basallo.