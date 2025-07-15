Orioles’ First-Round Pick Could Be a Steal After Sliding in 2025 MLB Draft
It has been an extremely disappointing first half of the season for the Baltimore Orioles, who have fallen well short of expectations.
Coming into the year, this was a team that was expected to compete for the AL East crown, but instead is in last place. For a team that was up-and-coming, 2025 has been a step in the wrong direction.
The front office didn’t do a good job replacing key talent during the offseason, and injuries, coupled with some slow starts, have put them in a tough spot.
With the team struggling, Baltimore is likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have done a strong job in recent years both drafting and developing position players, and the hope is that in 2026 they can bounce back.
One of the reasons why the team has built a strong core is through good drafting. In the 2025 MLB draft, the Orioles were on the clock with the 19th overall pick and selected an appealing position player.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the potential of Orioles first-round pick Ike Irish with his ability to become a great hitter.
“He’s very much a work in progress out in right field, although the hope is that the bat is good enough that it’ll profile anywhere. He makes a lot of hard contact and goes the other way as well as anyone in the class.”
With success recently drafting position players, Baltimore using their first pick on a hitter shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. While adding pitching to the system is important, the Orioles have been much better at drafting hitters.
Irish is a very appealing prospect, and it was a bit of a surprise that he was still on the board for Baltimore with the 19th pick. According to MLB, he was ranked as the 11th-best prospect, indicating that the Orioles might have gotten some automatic value.
The 21-year-old had a fantastic campaign with the Auburn Tigers in 2024, slashing .364/.469/.710 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 55 games played.
Irish has all of the tools to be a strong hitter, but where he will play is a bit uncertain. Even though he has experience as a catcher, it seems that a move to right field permanently would better suit him.
With some high upside at the plate, Irish could become an impact hitter for the organization. However, he does have some work to do defensively, which will be a key step in his development.
