Respected Analyst Lists Orioles Day 1 Haul Amongst His Favorite MLB Draft Classes
The 2025 MLB regular season has not gone well for the Baltimore Orioles, but the 2025 MLB draft was going to provide the franchise and its fan base with some optimism heading into the future.
Armed with four first-round picks and three picks the rest of Day 1, this was a golden opportunity for the Oriole to restock a farm system that was lacking high-end, impact talent.
It wasn’t too long ago that Baltimore had one of the best farm systems in baseball, but recent graduations and development stalling for a few other youngsters has led to them starting to fall down the rankings.
Their minor league system is going to be on the rise again soon, especially with how well they did on Day 1.
With so many teams emphasizing signing players under slot price early on, the Orioles were able to scoop up several players lower than pre-draft rankings had them placed, making this one of the favorite classes of Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
Their first selection, slugger Ike Irish out of Auburn University at No. 19, and No. 31 overall pick, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy out of the University of Arkansas, were both selected more than 10 picks later than most projections.
“Ike Irish was in discussions to go in the top five given how strong his batted-ball data was; the Auburn catcher-turned-outfielder was fifth on my predraft board and they got him at the 19th spot, in part due to some late-breaking makeup concerns. Wehiwa Aloy, their second pick (No. 30), has power and the ability to play the left side of the infield, maybe staying at short. I had him 13th on my board, but he fell due to concerns about his swing decisions, which was also true of several of Baltimore’s top picks from 2024,” Law wrote.
Selecting another collegiate catcher, Caden Bodine out of Coastal Carolina University, was a head-scratcher, but the talent is there. And given their rash of injuries at the position, restocking the farm system isn’t the worst plan.
Later in the first round, with the No. 37 overall pick that was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for relief pitcher Bryan Baker, the Orioles landed another first-round talent who experienced a slide.
“Slater de Brun was a first-round talent whom the Orioles nabbed at pick 37, who fell in part at least because he’s undersized. The Oregon prep outfielder has excellent feel to hit and seems to have at least enough power/strength to keep the ability to hit for average up,” wrote Law.
Loading up on positional players early has been the calling card for Baltimore with Mike Elias running the show as general manager.
But their need for pitching could not be emphasized enough.
The front office finally decided to put some prime draft assets toward hurlers, selecting left-hander Joseph Dzierwa out of Michigan State University and University of Georgia righty, JT Quinn.
This was an excellent haul of talent for an Orioles franchise that badly needed it, restocking the farm system with plenty of high-upside talent.
