Orioles Have Shown Zero Ability To Come From Behind Creating Wild Losing Streak
Things have been a struggle for the Baltimore Orioles during the 2025 MLB regular season, unable to get on track in any facet.
The main culprit for their struggles has been an abysmal starting rotation, where Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin are the only players who have produced a positive WAR thus far this year.
With their starting pitchers struggling so much, the Orioles have found themselves facing deficits early in games.
On paper, Baltimore looks like a team that would have the lineup to overcome early deficits, given how talented their group of positional players is.
But, while all of the attention has been on the pitching staff, the lineup has woefully underperformed as well.
Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson is beginning to find his groove after starting the season on the injured list. Veteran desginated hitter Ryan O’Hearn has been hitting all season long, but other expected impact bats are not living up to expectations.
Catcher Adley Rutschman has an OPS+ of 81. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is even less productive with a 78. Young outfielder Heston Kjerstad has not found his way at the Major League level despite being a top prospect.
Their biggest offseason addition, outfielder Tyler O’Neill, has already spent time on the injured list and has an OPS+ of 84, not being a source of power as the team hoped.
Add all of those shortcomings together and you get a team that cannot overcome deficits during the game.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, the Orioles are riding a uniquely poor losing streak because of a pitching staff that cannot limit runs and an offense that cannot produce them consistently.
Following their sweep in a doubleheader at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore has now lost 53 consecutive games when they have trailed by 4+ runs at any point.
They are 0-17 in such situations this year, with their last victory when facing a deficit that large coming on April 10, 2024 against the Boston Red Sox when they trailed 5-0.
A concerning development, some major changes could be on the horizon with the current roster construction looking incapable of turning things around.
Alas, not all hope is lost, as there are still some executives around the league who believe the team is too talented not to turn things around.