Orioles Hold Their Own Against Top Teams While Delivering Best Results of Season
The Baltimore Orioles have already posted their most wins in a month and the month of June isn’t over. They’re 13-10 and unless they lose their last four games this will be their first positive month as well.
Between April and May combined they had 18 wins, 9-16 in April and 9-18 in May. This has been a disappointing season for the O’s who have been devastated with injuries.
Baltimore has had 22 players who have hit the injury list at some point this season. They still have 11 who are on the list and more than half are pitchers which definitely explains the issues they’re having on the mound.
The Orioles pitching staff is sitting 27th overall in ERA with a 4.88. The only teams worse are the Washington Nationals, the Athletics, and of course the Colorado Rockies. They’re tied for second with the most home runs, allowed at 108 (tied with the Rockies) and behind the Athletics with 119.
However in the last 30 days their pitching inconsistencies seem to be getting resolved. They have allowed the fifth least amount of runs being only one of eight teams to allow less than 100. Their pitching has also posted the sixth-best ERA with 3.56.
Despite their struggles on the mound they’re sitting dead even against teams who have a record at .500 or better with a 23-23 record. There are only five other teams in the American League who are over .500 or better versus top teams: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Angels.
The National League actually only has four teams performing to this standard and that’s the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Cincinnati Reds.
The O’s will close the month out at home against the Tampa Bay Rays who they just finished a four-game series with that finished out 2-2. You would think playing in Baltimore would help their chances to win, but they are dead even in record whether it is home or away.
To finish June they will head to Texas to take on a struggling Rangers team and hopefully stay on the roll that they have been building this month.
