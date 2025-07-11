Orioles’ Hot Streak Might Alter Trade Deadline Plans
The Baltimore Orioles were recently able to win their series against the New York Mets and in the blink of an eye have won five of their last six games.
It is no secret that the Orioles got off to a terrible start in 2025. Injuries were a major storyline for the team, coupled with some key players underperforming. The team dug themselves into quite the hole, and it ultimately resulted in their manager getting fired.
Since then, Baltimore has been playing much better baseball and is slowly creeping toward the .500 mark.
For the last couple of months, this was a team that was expected to be a seller at the trade deadline. Recently, they decided to trade relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays, which could be an indication of things to come.
However, he was traded for draft compensation, which the franchise values greatly.
Even though they just traded a reliever to a contender in the division, the team still remains adamant about not being a seller. This could all be a ruse, but recent success has made things a bit more interesting.
The Orioles have just one more series left in the first half of the year before the All-Star break against the Miami Marlins. As one of the worst teams in the National League, this could be a great opportunity for Baltimore to continue to gain ground.
After sweeping the double-header against the Mets, they were six games out of the final Wild Card spot and 11.5 back in the division. While making a run at the AL East seems unlikely, a Wild Card spot could still very much be up for grabs.
When looking at the schedule after the All-Star break, the beginning of it will likely provide some clarity about whether or not the Orioles will wave the white flag and be sellers.
They will be on a seven-game road trip against the Rays and then the Cleveland Guardians to start. Both teams are ahead of Baltimore in the standings, with Tampa Bay being more of a threat.
After those two series, it will be a homestand against the Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays.
It certainly won’t be easy to get back to .500, but the Orioles have to take it one series at a time. Winning the series against the Marlins will be the first step, and then the challenging road trip will be next.
With still some time before the deadline, if they team wants to make a run, they need to do it quickly.
