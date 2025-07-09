Orioles Latest Catcher Injury Could Force Them to Promote Top Prospect Soon
The Baltimore Orioles have had a rough season in more ways than one as they sit firmly at the bottom of the standings in the American League East.
There are numerous reasons why that has been the case from a lack of pitching depth to guys not producing at the rate they were supposed to, however the most significant cause might be injuries.
The catching group has been hit particularly hard as of late and could force the Orioles hand into doing something they may not be ready to do yet.
More News: Orioles Send Tomoyuki Sugano to NL Contender in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
Starting backstop Adley Rutschman has been out since the middle of June with an oblique issue and though he is starting to swing a bat again, it seems he is still a ways away from returning to the lineup. Baltimore's plan for handling it was an offseason acquisition who they paid a premium to acquire.
Veteran catcher Gary Sanchez was given a lucrative one-year contract, however he has spent multiple stints on the IL this year as well with the latest knee sprain issue set hold him out for the next two months at a minimum.
More News: Orioles Rookie Pitcher Pulls Off Extraordinary Feat Against Mets
With both Rutschman and Sanchez on the shelf along with Chadwick Tromp and Maverick Handley, the Orioles could soon have to call up top prospect Samuel Basallo simply to give them some relief at the position.
In all likelihood, Baltimore is not going to rush along such a critical future piece of the puzzle and risk harming his development, but as far as the bat goes, Basallo has proven to be more than ready.
With another mashed home run on Tuesday, Basallo now is slashing .263/.384/.572 with 17 long balls and 42 RBI in just 58 games this season.
More News: Orioles Amongst Most Disappointing Teams With One of Largest Drops in Playoff Odds
The word on the street surrounding the 20-year-old is the Orioles belief that he is not yet ready defensively for the Major Leagues at the catcher position will keep him in Norfolk for now and they have no plans to rush him along.
More News: Orioles Veteran Preparing for Bullpen Session After Lengthy Shoulder Setback
While that is a sound mindset to have, it's going to be tempting over the next several weeks if Basallo keeps on hitting to not at least consider giving him a shot during a season which effectively already places Baltimore out of contention in early July.
The Orioles are going to hold off for as long as they possibly can when it comes to bringing up their young slugger, but Basallo keeps on giving Baltimore reasons why he should be in the big leagues right now.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.