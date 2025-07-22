Inside The Orioles

Orioles Make Bench Bat Roster Moves Ahead of Guardians Series

The Baltimore Orioles swapped one bench bat for another on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday that the team has recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.

In a corresponding move, the club has also sent infielder Luis Vázquez down to the Tides to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Carlson's return.

Carlson, a 26-year-old switch hitter, has appeared in 41 contests with the Orioles this season, producing a slash line of .234/.271.377 while hitting four home runs along the way.

Acquired in the offseason to provide outfield depth, Carlson hasn't been able to perform quite up to his career numbers, especially in the on-base department.

He's hit well in Norfolk, though, putting up a .294/.421/.451 slash line that will hopefully instill some confidence and help him find a rhythm at the Major League level.

Vazquez was not providing much of anything offensively, garnering just 13 at-bats in 12 appearances while in the Majors this season while recording just one hit.

He has also been a solid contributor while with the Tides, though, as he's hit .280/.345/.447 in his 37 games there.

The Orioles are set to begin a three-game series in Ohio against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.

With the clock ticking and the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaching, the team has not managed to go on a run to get back into postseason contention, meaning quite a few members of the club could have new homes a week and a half from now.

That could either result in more available playing time for Carlson or result in him being acquired by a contender looking to add high-upside outfield depth at a lower cost.

