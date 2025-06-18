Inside The Orioles

Orioles Minor League Player Luis Guevara Tragically Passes Away at 19 Years Old

The Baltimore Orioles released some tragic news.

Brad Wakai

The Baltimore Orioles announced some tragic news last night.

In a statement put out by the team, the Orioles shared that minor league player Luis Guevara passed away at the age of 19 following a jet ski crash.

According to reports, two watercrafts had a head-on collision off Lido Key in Sarasota, Fla. on Sunday.

Following the incident, Baltimore decided to postpone their Florida Complex League games that were scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent out of Venezuela back in 2023, and even at his young age, he was able to reach Double-A this season.

Guevara began his professional career with the Dominican Summer League Orioles, playing with that affiliate team in both 2023 and 2024.

This year, he came to the United States for the first time, beginning with the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds before playing two games with Double-A Chesapeake and then getting sent to the Florida Complex League on June 10.

Guevara looked like a promising talent.

In 114 minor league games, the infielder slashed .281/.420/.343 with no homers, 12 doubles, three triples, 49 RBI, 73 walks to 68 strikeouts and 44 stolen bases out of 53 attempts.

Our thoughts are with the Guevara family and the entire Orioles organization.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

