Orioles Minor League Player Luis Guevara Tragically Passes Away at 19 Years Old
The Baltimore Orioles announced some tragic news last night.
In a statement put out by the team, the Orioles shared that minor league player Luis Guevara passed away at the age of 19 following a jet ski crash.
According to reports, two watercrafts had a head-on collision off Lido Key in Sarasota, Fla. on Sunday.
Following the incident, Baltimore decided to postpone their Florida Complex League games that were scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday.
"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.
The 19-year-old was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent out of Venezuela back in 2023, and even at his young age, he was able to reach Double-A this season.
Guevara began his professional career with the Dominican Summer League Orioles, playing with that affiliate team in both 2023 and 2024.
This year, he came to the United States for the first time, beginning with the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds before playing two games with Double-A Chesapeake and then getting sent to the Florida Complex League on June 10.
Guevara looked like a promising talent.
In 114 minor league games, the infielder slashed .281/.420/.343 with no homers, 12 doubles, three triples, 49 RBI, 73 walks to 68 strikeouts and 44 stolen bases out of 53 attempts.
Our thoughts are with the Guevara family and the entire Orioles organization.
