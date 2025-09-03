Orioles' No. 4 prospect promoted to Triple-A Norfolk
The Baltimore Orioles' youth movement isn't slowing down. The organization has promoted its No. 4 prospect, Enrique Bradfield Jr., to Triple-A Norfolk, bringing another dynamic young talent within striking distance of the majors.
Bradfield, the club's 2023 first-round pick (17th overall) out of Vanderbilt, is highly regarded for his elite speed and elite defense in center field. In three seasons with the Commodores, he stole a program record 130 bases at a 91% success rate while slashing .311/.425/.447 over 191 games.
However, 2025 has been a different story due to a pair of hamstring injuries. The 23-year-old was first placed on the injured list back on April 11 just six games into the season with Double-A Chesapeake after suffering a hamstring strain.
And after being sidelined for a month before beginning a rehab assignment, Bradfield reaggravated the same hamstring during the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in July.
Yet despite being limited to just 62 games in 2025 across four different affiliates, Bradfield has impressed by slashing .254/.372/.357 with two homers, 14 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. While he has not hit for power, Bradfield's explosive play-making abilities and electrifying speed keep him as one of the most dynamic and exciting players in the Orioles farm system.
What Bradfield's Promotion Means for Baltimore
The Orioles already boast one of baseball's most exciting young cores, led by Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, and Jackson Holliday. Bradfield's promotion only further proves how relentless that pipeline remains.
Beyond that, the move hints that Bradfield may become the club's everyday center fielder sooner rather than later. After trading fan-favorite Cedric Mullins at the deadline, Baltimore lacks a true center fielder on its current roster.
While the trade has cleared more playing time in the outfield for Beavers, Colton Cowser, and Jeremiah Jackson, none of them have the elite range and electricity that Bradfield brings in center.
Baltimore, if not already, will soon face a potential lineup logjam where there are simply too many young players and not enough spots to play them all every day. While that issue is more so in the infield than it is in the outfield, it certainly could impact the outfield.
Although not likely with Jordan Westburg expected to be the primary third baseman beyond this season, Jackson Holliday may very well see some playing time in the outfield to let all the Orioles youngsters play.
However, that reality remains a longshot as it seems a bulk of the Orioles positional young core is set. And it'll only grow one piece stronger as Enrique Bradfield Jr. is now one step closer to making his big league debut.