Orioles Officially Activate Colton Cowser Off Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles might not have been in action on June 2, but that day still provided a win.
The team announced they officially activated their star outfielder Colton Cowser off the injured list, returning one of their most important players back to the active roster.
This comes at a perfect time for the Orioles.
Winners of three in a row, they have also won seven out of their last 11 following the stretch of eight consecutive losses back in mid-May.
Inarguably, this is the best stretch of baseball Baltimore has played all year, so getting Cowser back in the mix should provide a major boost that will hopefully allow them to continue this newfound momentum.
The corresponding move was designating Cooper Hummel for assignment.
This is the second time he has been DFA'd by the Orioles in the past week, with him refusing his outright assignment after clearing waivers in favor of becoming a free agent. He was brought back on another deal, and during his second stint with Baltimore, he appeared in one game where he got one at-bat and struck out.
As for Cowser, it's hard to expect he'll jump right back in and immediately be the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up version of himself.
He's only played four Major League games this season thus far, so he likely will need time to adjust.
The good news, however, is that he was red-hot during his rehab stint, going 8-for-20 with four doubles, a homer and four RBI with just six walks compared to four walks.
Hopefully he has fully recovered from the thumb fracture he suffered back in late-March.
Injuries have not been kind to the Orioles these past couple of years, but now that Cowser has returned and some other reinforcements seem to be on their way, perhaps this is the moment that things start to turnaround.