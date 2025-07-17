Orioles Poised To Continue Upgrading Farm System Lacking Talent and Depth
It wasn’t too long ago that the Baltimore Orioles had one of the most highly ranked farm systems in baseball.
Overflowing with high-upside positional players, a lot of them have made their debut in the Big Leagues in recent years, which has led to the farm system tumbling down the rankings.
It is not easy finding talent when selecting later in the draft, where the Orioles have been selecting in recent years after turning things around following their extended teardown and rebuild.
Unfortunately, most recently, a few of their top prospects haven’t quite panned out, with infielder Coby Mayo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad failing to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them thus far as top prospects.
There is still plenty of time for them to get on track, but the Baltimore farm system was in desperate need of an infusion of talent.
That is exactly what it received in the 2025 MLB draft, with four of its selections already breaking into the organization’s top 10 prospect list.
Catcher/outfielder Ike Irish, out of Auburn University, the No. 19 overall pick, is the highest ranked of the selections, coming in at No. 6 on the list shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
At No. 7 is the 31st overall pick, shortstop Wehiya Aloy out of the University of Arkansas. Catcher Caden Bodine, who was selected one spot ahead of Aloy out of Coastal Carolina University, is the No. 8 prospect.
Rounding out the 2025 draft class players ranked inside the top 10 is prep star outfielder Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Oregon.
Those draft picks likely aren’t the only players who will be crashing the Orioles’ top 10 in the near future.
“They added Irish, Aloy, Bodine, and de Brun in the first round of the draft, along with lots of added depth beyond that. The O's seem primed to be adding prospects at the deadline after their disappointing first half,” McDaniel wrote.
In the cellar of the American League East with a record of 43-52, Baltimore should be aggressive sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Veterans on expiring contracts are going to be made available and they have already shown a willingness to trade players under team control for the right price when they shipped relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for the No. 37 pick, which turned into de Brun.
This is a farm system on the rise, still being anchored by catcher Samuel Basallo, who is a top 10 prospect in all of baseball.
