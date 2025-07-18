Orioles Sign First-Round Selection Ike Irish in Quick Fashion
The Baltimore Orioles will be starting up the second half of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays in a pivotal American League East matchup.
With the Orioles well under .500 and the trade deadline quickly approaching, they will need a strong week of play to potentially flip their mindset from being sellers.
That seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened, and within their division, the Boston Red Sox have been able to win 10 straight to change their own outlook.
More than likely, Baltimore will be thinking about the future at the trade deadline, and during the All-Star break, they added to some of their future talent through the 2025 MLB draft.
The Orioles were active in the first-round with multiple selections. They things started by selecting slugger Ike Irish with the 19th overall pick, and now, just days later, they have signed him to a contract.
Sometimes things can get a little interesting trying to sign draft picks for teams, but Baltimore was able to avoid any drama and get a deal done quickly.
There is a lot to like about Irish’s game coming out of college, with the 21-year-old being a polished hitter already.
Despite spending some time as a catcher with the Auburn Tigers, Irish is likely going to be moving to the outfield, especially considering the talent that the Orioles already have behind the plate.
As he works on his defense, the 21-year-old could be on a fast track to the Majors if his hitting abilities carry over from college.
