Surprising Team Listed As Best Trade Fit for Orioles All-Star Slugger
Ryan O'Hearn will likely be playing for a new team after the trade deadline, if not before.
He's put together an excellent season in the final year of his contract with the Orioles, and he'll have an opportunity to show what he can do on a contending team during the second half of this campaign.
Based on the current lack of options being floated as trade candidates, O'Hearn has been a popular name to match with contenders looking for a left-handed hitter.
Plenty of the usual suspects have been linked to him in a potential deal, but Robert Murray of FanSided believes it's actually the Milwaukee Brewers who are the best fit for the All-Star slugger.
"The Brewers could use O'Hearn at first base until Rhys Hoskins returns off the Injured List, or they could put him in the outfield or even at designated hitter. I firmly expect Milwaukee to be in the market for another bat and O'Hearn makes all the sense in the world," the insider wrote.
That's interesting only because things have been quiet when it comes to the Brewers.
Seen as a franchise that was entering into a miniature rebuild after the winter they had, all of a sudden, they are just one game out of the NL Central lead with plenty of time remaining in the regular season.
O'Hearn could be the bat that pushes them over the edge, and that might spark a deal to get done.
Milwaukee would be an interesting trade partner for Baltimore, too.
The two front offices have worked with each other in the past, getting the Corbin Burnes deal done that featured Joey Ortiz and DL Hall getting sent out for the ace ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Because of that history, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two sides get something worked out again this year, especially since the Brewers have some interesting pitching prospect options the Orioles should be looking to get in return.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.