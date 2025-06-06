Orioles' Recent Hot Streak Could Change Their Trade Deadline Strategy
The Baltimore Orioles all of the sudden are starting to turn around a season which looked like for a while it was going to be the worst campaign the city has seen in some time.
There's still a ton of work to be done, however with five wins in a row and eight of the last 10 games for Baltimore ending in victories, there have been some signs that the tide could be turning.
With the season going the way it was and numerous Orioles stars set to hit free agency after the season, it was starting to look like a fire sale in the Charm City was going to be inevitable.
Now though, that's becoming more of a question.
Orioles Could Consider Alternative Trade Deadline Strategy
There's still almost two months to go until the Major League Baseball trade deadline and a ton of things to work themselves out before that point.
If this current run from Baltimore proves to be simply part of the ebbs and flows of the marathon season and the team from the first two months is an accurate representation, then likely nothing will change.
Guys like Cedric Mullins, Zach Eflin, and the red hot Ryan O’Hearn are all going to be on the trade block as legitimate contenders try to put together the final pieces for a championship run.
Make no mistake, this is still a team absolutely buried in the standings. Baltimore is 13 games back in the American League East and eight games out of the Wild Card standings. It was a dreadful start regardless of the current streak.
At the same time though, the Orioles have kept their head above water, and the season not even being 40 percent over can work both ways with still a fair amount of time to turn it around.
The next couple of weeks are going to be critical to see if Baltimore can make a real push to climb the ladder.
If they are still this far our a month from now, a sale is still going to be the most likely course of action, and for good reason.
There are pieces in place where a run in 2026 can happen with the right changes made.
If the Orioles keep playing this kind of baseball though, perhaps 2025 can be another year of contention.