Orioles Reinstate Adley Rutschman, Keegan Akin From Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles are starting to get healthy.
After suffering a litany of injuries during the early part of the season and in the summer, the Orioles are expected to get many of their key players back for the stretch run.
While it might be too little, too late in terms of having success in the 2025 campaign, the more time playing on the field is the best thing for many of these young players.
Adley Rutschman and Keegan Akin fall into that category, and in an announcement made by the team, both the star catcher and left-handed reliever have been reinstated from the injured list, while right-handed pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk and catcher Jacob Stallings was designated for assignment as the corresponding moves.
Getting Rutschman back is the most significant thing.
Expected to have a bounce back season this year after he struggled in the second half of the 2024 campaign, that has not been the case thus far with his .227/.319/.372 slash line and OPS+ of 96 being the worst of his career.
He was placed on the injured list back on June 21 with a left oblique strain, so hopefully he was able to fully recover so he can remain healthy for the final stretch of the season.
Having Rutschman gain confidence would be a huge boost, especially as Baltimore attempts to contend in 2026 and beyond.
Akin has continued to be effective out of the bullpen.
Following a tough showing in 2023, he posted a 3.32 ERA in 66 outings last year, a good stretch of form he continued into this season with a 3.32 ERA in 32 outings before he hit the shelf with shoulder inflammation.
With another year of club control remaining, getting him right will be a huge boon for this relief staff going forward.
