Orioles Reportedly Are 'Front-Runners' To Host 2028 All-Star Game
The Baltimore Orioles will enter the All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta trying to figure out what went wrong this season.
Outside of injuries, even their best players haven't performed up to par.
That's a disappointing reality for a franchise that appeared to be putting their rebuild behind them with one of the most talented rosters and farm systems in the sport.
More News: Orioles Have Distinct Advantage Over Other Franchises Heading Into MLB Draft
The Orioles will have to reset, and the hope is that by the time future All-Star Games come around, they'll have more representatives than just the one they have this year.
And when it comes to 2028, there's a chance many of Baltimore's current cornerstones could be playing in front of their home fans.
According to Bob Nighengale of USA Today, the Orioles are one of the "front-runners" to host the 2028 All-Star Game, alongside their division rival Toronto Blue Jays.
If that turns out to be the case, it would be the third time Baltimore has hosted the Midsummer Classic, with the last taking place back in 1993 when Camden Yards was in its second year of existence.
More News: Orioles Boss Admits Team Is Heading Towards Selling Despite Recent Stretch
Kirby Puckett was named the MVP of that All-Star Game, with the American League dominating the National League by a score of 9-3.
Puckett went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, getting the AL squad back into the mix with his second-inning blast after Gary Scheffield opened up the scoring for the NL side with a two-run homer of his own in the first frame.
More News: Orioles DFA Recently Promoted Reliever for Intriguing Young Left-Hander
As of right now, the Orioles stand with only the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers as teams to host the Midsummer Classic twice. But if they do get awarded the game in 2028, then they would join a litany of franchises to have hosted three or more times.
After this year in Atlanta, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will play host next season, with Nightengale also reporting the MLB is set to announce that Wrigley Field will get the All-Star Game in 2027.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.