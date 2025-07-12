Orioles Boss Admits Team Is Heading Towards Selling Despite Recent Stretch
For the past few weeks, everyone has kept one eye on the Baltimore Orioles and one eye on the proverbial selling clock.
The players in the clubhouse are not going to stop trying to win, with the belief being the group that won 101 games in 2023 and made the playoffs in 2024 could turn things around to the point where they are contending for another postseason berth.
But smart front offices can't operate that way, especially when they are in charge of a team that still sits towards the bottom of the standings despite playing better after their disastrous start.
More News: Former MLB Executive Shares How He'd Boldly Handle Orioles MLB Trade Deadline
So, the Orioles seemingly made their first move when it comes to beginning a potential fire sale when they sent Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a first-round pick in the upcoming MLB draft.
General manager Mike Elias stated he liked the return, which is why he decided to make that move when he did.
More News: Orioles Make Important Roster Decision After Baker Trade
Is that precursor of what's to come or was it a move that Baltimore felt they had to make?
In the mind of Elias, it seems to be a preview of how they are going to operate before July 31, with him admitting it was "a step in [the] direction" of sending out some of their most tradable assets.
More News: Does Orioles First Significant Trade Mean They Will Be Deadline Sellers?
That shouldn't surprise too many people.
The Orioles have to salvage this season any way they can, so by at least moving the impending free agents they have on their roster, that should garner enough of a return to position them for future success.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.