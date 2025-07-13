Orioles Have Distinct Advantage Over Other Franchises Heading Into MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be very busy on the first day of the 2025 MLB draft.
They were already set to make three picks in the first round, but will be making a fourth after completing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week.
The Orioles traded relief pitcher Bryan Baker to their American League East rivals in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
It was a deal that received praise around the industry, turning a solid, albeit not spectacular, relief pitcher into a valuable pick.
Both teams are likely happy with how that deal shakes out. Baltimore gets another pick while the Rays bolster their bullpen with a reliever who hasn’t even hit arbitration yet and will be under team control for three more seasons after 2025.
This is a golden opportunity for the Orioles to start restocking a farm system that not too long ago was considered the best in baseball.
They have a tried and true strategy when it comes to the MLB draft, focusing their efforts early on high-upside hitters. Of course, it is easier to do that when selecting near the top of the draft when the most highly-touted prospects are available.
Only time will tell if they can replicate that success now that they are picking later in the first round after a few years of success.
However, Baltimore is entering this year’s draft with a distinct advantage over the competition.
Not only do they have multiple first-round picks, they possess a lot of money to spend on the players they target.
That has led to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report to stating that the strategy to them winning the 2025 draft is spreading the wealth, not just blowing all of their money to secure whoever they select first with the No. 19 overall pick.
“As they also have the biggest bonus pool in the draft, they can look to spread some money around rather than sinking the biggest chunk of it into their top pick. Basically, they should go for three value picks over one big steal,” he wrote.
It will be interesting to see if the Orioles deviate from the strategy they have used in recent years, targeting hitters early and pitchers in the late to middle rounds.
The biggest need in the organization right now is starting pitching, namely finding a long-term ace.
That is easier said than done, but putting more early assets into arms instead of positional players could yield them the kind of rotation anchor they desperately need.
