Orioles Should Go After Athletics Pitcher To Upgrade Their Starting Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles need pitching.
Not having a viable starting rotation and bullpen has been a major reason why this team has performed in such a disappointing manner, with the idea of them competing for a World Series championship and division title ending virtually as soon as the season began.
Much of that has to do with the decision making of the front office.
While they offered Corbin Burnes a contract that would have made him the highest-paid pitcher on an AAV basis in Major League Baseball history, they didn't do much to replace him when he decided to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks instead.
Because of that, this is looking like a lost year for the Orioles.
However, they have a chance to right some wrongs ahead of the trade deadline if they decide to sell, getting back some more future talent that should help them in the upcoming seasons.
But even if they sell off their most desirable assets, that doesn't mean they shouldn't look to add a win now piece as well.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Athletics "are now open to trading" Luis Severino just half of a season into the three-year, $67 million contract he signed this past winter.
Much of that has to do with his outspokenness when it comes to how much he dislikes pitching in their minor league home ballpark.
It's gotten to the point where the insider even reported, "it may come as a surprise if he’s still with the organization come August."
With that in mind, Baltimore should view Severino as someone they could add to their rotation this year and going forward since he is under contract for $25 million in 2026 and has a player option for $22 million in 2027.
While that financial number combined with his ERA of 5.09 through 18 starts might not look like a good investment on paper, his numbers on the surface should be taken with a grain of salt
For one, he has a 6.79 ERA across 10 starts at home compared to a 3.04 across eight starts on the road, which explains why he has been so outspoken about his hatred of pitching at Sutter Health Park.
If Severino is much more like the road version of himself than the home one, then the Orioles would be adding a front line starting pitcher for at least a year and a half.
And his Stuff+ figure suggests that should be the case with a figure that's above the league average of 100, which indicates he still has plenty of ability to be a top-of-the-rotation arm.
Combine that with his bounce back season in 2024 with the New York Mets where he posted a 3.91 ERA across 31 starts, and Baltimore could slot in a true high-end starting pitcher to pair with Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez to begin 2026.
The Orioles should definitely be sellers before the deadline, but they should also take a page out of their division rival's book and operate like the Tampa Bay Rays; trading away players who can bring back assets, but also acquiring some Major Leaguers who can boost their roster immediately.
Severino would be exactly that for Baltimore.
