Orioles Sign Compensatory Pick Caden Bodine to Slot Value Bonus Contract
Less than a day after the Baltimore Orioles signed their first-round pick they also got one of their compensatory picks signed to his bonus deal.
Caden Bodine, who was the No. 30 overall selection, signed a slot deal of $3.11 million, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis.
More News: Orioles Bring Back Intriguing Pitcher Corbin Martin on Major League Deal
Bodine was one of four Orioles picks among the first 37 in Tuesday’s MLB draft but was the first taken after Baltimore’s first-round pick, Auburn catcher Ike Irish.
Irish signed a slot deal of $4.42 million hours before Bodine signed his.
Bodine is also a catcher. He played at Coastal Carolina and was part of the Chanticleers’ run to the College World Series championship series against LSU.
More News: Orioles Sign First-Round Selection Ike Irish in Quick Fashion
Bodine and Irish met in the Auburn super regional, where Coastal Carolina beat the Tigers in two games.
Baltimore has two other compensatory picks to sign. Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was taken No. 31 overall and has a slot value of $3.04 million. Summit (Ore.) outfielder Slater de Brun was taken No. 37 overall and has a slot value of $2.63 million.
Both have options. Aloy is a draft-eligible junior who can return to Arkansas. de Brun is committed to Vanderbilt.
More News: Surprising Team Listed As Best Trade Fit for Orioles All-Star Slugger
The Orioles have signed one other pick, according to MLB.com’s signings tracker. Eighth-round pick Kailen Hamson, an Australian pitcher who played for NAIA’s University of the Cumberlands, signed an under-slot deal worth $97,500. His pick’s slot value was $221,700.
The Orioles’ previous five first-round picks were North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt (2024), Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (2023), Stillwater (Okla.) infielder Jackson Holliday (2022), Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser (2021) and Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad (2020).
Holliday made his big-league debut last season and is the starting second baseman. Cowser is an Orioles starting outfielder and finished in the Top 3 in AL rookie of the year voting last season. Kjerstad has played in the Majors, but his progress has stalled, and he is back at Triple-A Norfolk. Honeycutt and Bradfield are in the minor leagues.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.