Orioles Star Grayson Rodriguez Suffers Another Setback During Rehab Stint

Baltimore Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez being shut down once again.

Nick Ziegler

Feb 27, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Ed Smith Stadium.
As the Baltimore Orioles start up the second half of the season, they have more disappointing news on the injury front.

It has certainly been a poor year for the Orioles in 2025. After a lackluster offseason, the team might have been overhyped after losing two key contributors in free agency.

However, this was a team that had won a lot of games in the previous two campaigns and figured to still be on the rise. While the poor decisions made in the offseason didn’t help, injuries have also been a contributing factor.

One of the players that Baltimore was expecting a lot from was right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. The talented pitcher was likely expected to be the ace of the staff, but he has yet to pitch in 2025, and a recent setback has put his return into further question.

Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner reported that he will be shut down once again after feeling some elbow discomfort and will be reevaluated in a week.

This is another significant blow on the injury front for Baltimore, which just simply can’t stay healthy. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, his inability to stay on the field is also becoming a trend.

It has been almost a year since the young right-hander last pitched for the Orioles, and with the elbow issue flaring up again, it is easy to be concerned.

With the franchise not in playoff contention, they must be extremely careful with the plan for Rodrigeuz moving forward. There is no need to rush him back this campaign, especially with it being all but over for the franchise.

