Orioles Star Outfielder Taking Positive Steps in His Recovery Process
The Baltimore Orioles were the talk of the baseball world this weekend when it was announced that they had fired manager Brandon Hyde.
It was a tough decision for the franchise to make, with Hyde overseeing the team during the early parts of their rebuild. He helped turn things around with an incredibly talented young core, but the brutal start to the 2025 campaign ultimately did him in and has their playoff odds on life support after being considered contenders coming into the year.
The Orioles are 15-28 entering play on May 17, riding a four-game losing streak and being defeated in 10 out of their last 12 games.
The two main culprits for Baltimore’s struggles this season has been abysmal performances from their starting rotation and inconsistent performances from the lineup.
A major reason the offense has sputtered is because they haven’t had their projected starting lineup coming into the season on the field once.
Injuries have been a consistent theme for the Orioles, but at least they have received some positive news on one of their key contributors.
How Much Longer Is Colton Cowser Going To Be Sidelined?
Outfielder Colton Cowser, who has been sidelined since suffering a fractured thumb on March 30, is making strides in his recovery process.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, he took batting practice on the field Saturday before the game against the Washington Nationals for the first time since suffering the injury.
Not having the runner-up for the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award in the lineup has created a sizable void with Heston Kjerstad not yet living up to his lofty prospect billing in place of him.
Cowser was productive at the plate last season with a 121 OPS+ and slash line of .242/.321/.447, hitting 24 home runs with 24 doubles, three triples and 69 RBI.
His stellar glove work in left field should not go understated, as the cavernous outfield requires multiple players with center fielder range and he was more than up to the task alongside Cedric Mullins.