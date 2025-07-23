Orioles Struggling Slugger Remains Potential MLB Trade Deadline Chip
Last year, the Baltimore Orioles were flooded with trade offers around their top infield prospect, Coby Mayo.
That is unlikely to change this season. With the MLB trade deadline coming up on July 31, potential suitors are likely to come calling to pry him away from Baltimore.
So, what will Baltimore do? Deal him and let him play for someone else, like Kyle Stowers a year ago? Or will the Orioles trade someone else and finally move his roadblock to everyday playing time?
Recently, Baseball America published a list of 10 prospects they called “blocked” and could either be moved, or benefit from a move, at the trade deadline. These are prospects that aren’t getting regular playing time in the Majors because there is someone at their position.
Mayo is in the Majors right now. In fact, he is only a few at-bats away from graduating from the publication’s prospect ranks. He has been up-and-down since he made his MLB debut last August.
He’s had issues at the plate. The corner infielder also doesn’t have a pathway to an everyday job right now. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is on the 60-day injured list. Jordan Westburg is the starting third baseman. Yet, Mayo has played in six games this month.
His slash in 29 games this season is .205/.283/.301 with one home run and nine RBI.
“Mayo has real concerns around contact and defense, but his raw power remains elite,” Baseball America wrote. “He needs a longer and more consistent runway of playing time to answer them.”
The fourth-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft can only get that two ways — if he’s traded to another team that has the room for him or if the Orioles deal a player like Mountcastle or Westburg and commit to Mayo playing the vacated position.
Last year, he was terrific in the minors with a slash of .293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. This year, all with Triple-A Norfolk, he’s taken a step back. He’s slashed .226/.318/.452 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
Whichever way the Orioles go with Mayo, he’s just trying to stay focused.
"Everybody kind of knows the situation we’re in right now,” Mayo said to the Baltimore Sun about the trade deadline. “I think there’s probably going to be some guys moved. But if you think about that too much, it’s going to take away your focus from tonight."
The Orioles should be sellers at the trade deadline. Mayo could be traded — or a trade could hand Mayo a full-time job. He’ll find out in a week.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.