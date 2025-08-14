Padres GM admits backup plan if Orioles trade didn't get to finish line
On July 31, the Baltimore Orioles traded 2025 MLB All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Ramón Laureano, and cash to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a plethora of prospects, including left-handed pitcher Boston Bateman, right-handed pitcher Tyson Neighbors, right-handed pitcher Tanner Smith, infielder Brandon Butterworth, infielder Cobb Hightower, and first baseman Victor Figueroa.
Baltimore's front office electing to trade O'Hearn (who was their only All-Star this season) served as concrete proof that this team was punting on their 2025 campaign and instead focusing on the future. And while this is always a tough pill for a fan base to swallow, the crop of prospects that the Orioles got in return should pay dividends in the years to come.
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has a reputation for being one of the most aggressive front office executives in the game when it comes to executing trades, which is shown through him both trading for and trading away Juan Soto in 2022 and 2023, respectively, along with dealing other big names throughout his Padres tenure.
A.J. Preller Had Other Options if Orioles Trade Fell Through
Preller was quoted in an August 11 article from Aaron Coloma of San Diego Padres On SI saying that the Padres had potential options to pivot to if this deal with Baltimore's brass fell through for whatever reason.
“We felt like we had some deals lined up where it was more us saying yes than the other teams giving a possibility,” Preller said. “But yeah, there were some nervous moments exactly like how it all played out. But we also had plans B, C and D lined up if the Oriole bats, for example, just didn’t get across the finish line," Preller is quoted as saying.
"We had some other scenarios where we weren’t going to get left without the bats that we felt like we needed to really round out the roster," he added.
Ultimately, Padres fans have got to be feeling good about this trade making it to the finish line, despite it being tough to see these two hitters (O'Hearn, especially) getting dealt.
The bottom line is that this 2025 season has been lost, which means the Orioles were wise to trade some of their more veteran assets to keep building for the future. And even if just one of the six prospects acquired from the Padres ends up being a difference maker in the future, Baltimore would have received a good return on this deal.