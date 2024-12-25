Projected Baltimore Orioles Batting Order Hinges On Development in 2025
The Baltimore Orioles offense started off last season red-hot, but ended as one of the weaker units in MLB. They look to be entering next year with just one big change, also.
The biggest change from last year to next for the Orioles is going to be swapping out Anthony Santander for Tyler O'Neill as the power-hitting threat.
Outside of that, it will mostly be the same in the starting lineup. They will be banking on their young players improving since there aren't many more moves to be made either in free agency or via trade.
Here is the full projected batting order for Baltimore next season:
1. SS Gunnar Henderson
Henderson is free from much of the criticism thrown the Orioles way. He followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign by spending most of 2024 as a real MVP candidate. The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in baseball.
2. C Adley Rutschman
Rutschman, on the other hand, hit a real slump and was one of the main reasons that Baltimore struggled in the second half. He posted just a .207/.282/.303 slash line with three home runs over the final 58 games. That is unacceptable from a franchise cornerstone player.
3. DH Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn is another player that struggled a lot in the second half and could potentially lose his job to Coby Mayo at some point next year. When he's playing up to his ability, though, he can be a solid hitter with great plate discipline.
4. LF Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill has massive shoes to fill with the loss of Anthony Santander, but could be up to the task with the right field wall being moved back in. He hit 31 home runs last season and his tendencies will translate well to the new-look Camden Yards.
5. RF Colton Cowser
Cowser likely should have been the Rookie of the Year for 2024 and has become once of the most promising parts of the Orioles' offense. He hit 23 home runs as a rookie. If he could cut down on his strikeouts and bump up his on-base percentage, he could be a real star.
6. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
Mountcastle is another player that could be replaced by top Baltimore prospects at some point, but for now is a solid batter that works well in the bottom half of the lineup.
7. CF Cedric Mullins
Mullins had the inverse to much of the Orioles' season. He got off to a bad start, but ended as one of the only things working about their offense. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of team control, but could still be very valuable if he stays hot.
8. 3B Jordan Westburg
Having a player as solid as Westburg in the eight-hole is one the blessings that Baltimore has. He was an All-Star last year, looking like one of the best third baseman in the league at points. The 25-year-old had a .264/.312/.481 slash line with 18 home runs.
9. 2B Jackson Holliday
Holliday needs to turn things around at the plate, but he is still super young and has time to do so. The former first overall pick went back-and-forth between MLB and Triple-A last year and was one of the worst hitters in the Majors when called up. He posted just a .189/.255/.311 slash line. The Orioles' season could hinge on him finding his swing against big league pitching.