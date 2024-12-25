Inside The Orioles

Projected Baltimore Orioles Batting Order Hinges On Development in 2025

The Baltimore Orioles batting order isn't going to look too different, so they will need their young players to finally come through.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) connects on a double during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) connects on a double during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles offense started off last season red-hot, but ended as one of the weaker units in MLB. They look to be entering next year with just one big change, also.

The biggest change from last year to next for the Orioles is going to be swapping out Anthony Santander for Tyler O'Neill as the power-hitting threat.

Outside of that, it will mostly be the same in the starting lineup. They will be banking on their young players improving since there aren't many more moves to be made either in free agency or via trade.

Here is the full projected batting order for Baltimore next season:

1. SS Gunnar Henderson

Henderson is free from much of the criticism thrown the Orioles way. He followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign by spending most of 2024 as a real MVP candidate. The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in baseball.

2. C Adley Rutschman

Rutschman, on the other hand, hit a real slump and was one of the main reasons that Baltimore struggled in the second half. He posted just a .207/.282/.303 slash line with three home runs over the final 58 games. That is unacceptable from a franchise cornerstone player.

3. DH Ryan O'Hearn

O'Hearn is another player that struggled a lot in the second half and could potentially lose his job to Coby Mayo at some point next year. When he's playing up to his ability, though, he can be a solid hitter with great plate discipline.

4. LF Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill has massive shoes to fill with the loss of Anthony Santander, but could be up to the task with the right field wall being moved back in. He hit 31 home runs last season and his tendencies will translate well to the new-look Camden Yards.

5. RF Colton Cowser

Cowser likely should have been the Rookie of the Year for 2024 and has become once of the most promising parts of the Orioles' offense. He hit 23 home runs as a rookie. If he could cut down on his strikeouts and bump up his on-base percentage, he could be a real star.

6. 1B Ryan Mountcastle

Mountcastle is another player that could be replaced by top Baltimore prospects at some point, but for now is a solid batter that works well in the bottom half of the lineup.

7. CF Cedric Mullins

Mullins had the inverse to much of the Orioles' season. He got off to a bad start, but ended as one of the only things working about their offense. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of team control, but could still be very valuable if he stays hot.

8. 3B Jordan Westburg

Having a player as solid as Westburg in the eight-hole is one the blessings that Baltimore has. He was an All-Star last year, looking like one of the best third baseman in the league at points. The 25-year-old had a .264/.312/.481 slash line with 18 home runs.

9. 2B Jackson Holliday

Holliday needs to turn things around at the plate, but he is still super young and has time to do so. The former first overall pick went back-and-forth between MLB and Triple-A last year and was one of the worst hitters in the Majors when called up. He posted just a .189/.255/.311 slash line. The Orioles' season could hinge on him finding his swing against big league pitching.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News