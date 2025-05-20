Star Orioles Outfielder Colton Cowser Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
The Baltimore Orioles, who have lost their last seven games and occupy last place in the American League East division with a record of 15-31, seem poised to get a key player back from injury soon.
According to MLB.com's Jake Rill, outfielder Colton Cowser is set to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday with High-A Aberdeen.
Cowser, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, made just four appearances to start the season before he landed on the injured list with a fractured thumb.
The news of his rehab assignment lines up with the initial six-to-eight week timeline that manager Brandon Hyde gave on April 1.
The left-handed hitter produced a .125/.222/.313 slash line in those games before the injury.
A year ago, Cowser established himself as a quality Major League player, hitting .242/.341/.447 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI.
The Orioles need all the help they can get, as they own the second-worst team ERA in MLB, better than only the Colorado Rockies.
A once-potent lineup has struggled as well, posting a 97 wRC+ as a team that has them firmly below MLB average offensively.
Few saw this sort of all-around failure coming for Baltimore after consecutive postseason appearances in the prior two years, but this is the hand this group has been dealt.
Cowser's return will certainly provide the team with a much-needed offensive boost, but a lot more will need to begin to break the Orioles' way to get back into the race.