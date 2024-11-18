Inside The Orioles

Slugging Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Gets Signed by Chicago White Sox

One of the potential outfield options for the Baltimore Orioles is now no longer in the mix after he signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Brad Wakai

Sep 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Slater (15) singles to drive in two runs during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Sep 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Slater (15) singles to drive in two runs during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

For all intents and purposes, Anthony Santander likely played his last game for the Baltimore Orioles when the team was swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round.

The star slugger put together the best regular season of his career last year with an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger award to pay off hitting the most homers and driving in the most runs he's ever had in a singular campaign.

It also came at the perfect time.

Santander entered last season knowing it would be the final time he'd be under club control and eligible for arbitration, so if he could put together a solid performance, he would be in line to get paid.

Because of that, the Orioles are likely going to have an opening in right field.

Heston Kjerstad is seen as the internal option to replace the veteran slugger, but because he is still an unproven player after being a top prospect and not getting too many Major League reps these past couple years, there could be a significant drop off.

Bringing in a veteran, right-handed hitter to pair with Kjerstad is something Baltimore is looking to accomplish this winter, and someone they acquired at this past trade deadline was seen as a potential option.

However, Austin Slater is no longer available for the Orioles after Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported he's signed a Major League deal with the Chicago White Sox, although he didn't reveal the terms of the contract.

The righty slugger has been a productive hitter throughout his career, totaling an OPS+ that's two points above league average, but he primarily is someone who's viewed as a specialist against left-handed pitching, so that would limit his potential role with Baltimore.

The 31-year-old appeared in 33 games for the Orioles last season. He recorded a .246/.342/.333 slash line with a singular home run and six RBI during this stretch before electing to become a free agent on Oct. 31.

Now, he'll continue his career with the White Sox after they are coming off a historically poor campaign and are desperately looking to infuse talent into their lineup.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News