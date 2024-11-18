Slugging Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Gets Signed by Chicago White Sox
For all intents and purposes, Anthony Santander likely played his last game for the Baltimore Orioles when the team was swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round.
The star slugger put together the best regular season of his career last year with an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger award to pay off hitting the most homers and driving in the most runs he's ever had in a singular campaign.
It also came at the perfect time.
Santander entered last season knowing it would be the final time he'd be under club control and eligible for arbitration, so if he could put together a solid performance, he would be in line to get paid.
Because of that, the Orioles are likely going to have an opening in right field.
Heston Kjerstad is seen as the internal option to replace the veteran slugger, but because he is still an unproven player after being a top prospect and not getting too many Major League reps these past couple years, there could be a significant drop off.
Bringing in a veteran, right-handed hitter to pair with Kjerstad is something Baltimore is looking to accomplish this winter, and someone they acquired at this past trade deadline was seen as a potential option.
However, Austin Slater is no longer available for the Orioles after Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported he's signed a Major League deal with the Chicago White Sox, although he didn't reveal the terms of the contract.
The righty slugger has been a productive hitter throughout his career, totaling an OPS+ that's two points above league average, but he primarily is someone who's viewed as a specialist against left-handed pitching, so that would limit his potential role with Baltimore.
The 31-year-old appeared in 33 games for the Orioles last season. He recorded a .246/.342/.333 slash line with a singular home run and six RBI during this stretch before electing to become a free agent on Oct. 31.
Now, he'll continue his career with the White Sox after they are coming off a historically poor campaign and are desperately looking to infuse talent into their lineup.