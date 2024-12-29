Superstar Ace Leaves Baltimore Orioles as Top Five One-and-Done Player

The best one-and-done players in Orioles history, ranked by bWAR:



1. Reggie Jackson, 5.3 (1976)

2. Nelson Cruz, 4.5 (2014)

3. Kevin Brown, 4.3 (1995)

4. Mike Torrez, 3.5 (1975)

5. Corbin Burnes, 3.4 (2024)