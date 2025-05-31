Two Orioles Bats 'Up For Grabs' at Deadline in Recent Trade Prediction
The Baltimore Orioles have had a nightmare of a season. They've been one of the worst teams in the American League and more than a dozen games out of first place in the AL East.
It's hard to envision a scenario where they don't sell, even if they get a couple win streaks here or there, just because of how far ahead other teams are in the division.
Bleacher Report released a list Friday morning of players who are very likely to be "up for grabs" at the trade deadline, according to writer Kerry Miller. He listed two veteran Baltimore bats that several teams could pursue and plug in positions of need during playoff pushes.
Cedric Mullins - CF
Cedric Mullins is slashing .232/.324/.448 with ten home runs and eight stolen bases in 2025. He's an unrestricted free agent after this season, turning 31 in October. He just went on the injured list on Friday, but the extent of the injury doesn't sound serious — at least not serious enough to keep him from being dealt by the deadline.
Mullins still has real value as one of the best defenders at the centerfield position. According to Baseball Savant, his Range (OAA) is in the 84th percentile, and his sprint speed is in the 79th percentile.
With prominent outfield prospects like Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Vance Honeycutt, it would be unlikely that Mullins would be extended by the Orioles anyway. Bradfield could replicate a lot of Mullins' abilities with his 80-grade arm tool and 70-grade fielding tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale.
Mullins could be a great fit for several teams with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
Ryan O'Hearn - OF/1B
Ryan O'Hearn is slashing .338/.427/.550 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and will turn 32 in July. He has emerged as the Orioles' top power source this season.
O'Hearn has been a huge offensive bright spot for Baltimore in a year where Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have disappointed offensively. Baltimore would be able to get decent value for him even if it were only for a few months. His positional versatility would expand the market for him shoudl the Orioles shop him.
By trading O'Hearn, Baltimore could clear the deck for top prospects Coby Mayo or Samuel Basallo to play first base in 2026.