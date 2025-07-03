Inside The Orioles

What Has Caused Orioles Star Tomoyuki Sugano To Struggle in His Recent Starts?

The Baltimore Orioles have seen a drop in play from their veteran starter, and they know the reason why.

Brad Wakai

Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field
Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Baltimore Orioles signed Tomoyuki Sugano out of Japan this past offseason, there was always an element of risk that came with the addition.

Sugano was 35 years old, had never pitched in Major League Baseball before and didn't have an overwhelming fastball, making it hard for him to just come in and overpower hitters.

But what he did have was excellent command, locating his fastball well and mixing in breaking pitches to keep hitters off-balance.

More News: Orioles' Rookie Slugger Starting to Figure Things Out at the Plate

That resulted in Sugano being the Orioles' most consistent starting pitcher in the early going.

While that wasn't a high bar to clear considering how poorly that unit had performed, he still sat with a 3.23 ERA entering the month of June.

Unfortunately, after pitching a seven-inning gem on the road against the Seattle Mariners to open the month where he gave up just one earned run, his production has fallen off a cliff.

Since that June 1 start, Sugano has allowed 22 runs in his last five outings, getting shelled for seven and six runs during his last two starts, respectively.

More News: Orioles Pitching Staff Suffers Another Injury Leading to Roster Shakeup

Now, after performing like Baltimore's best starter during the first two months of the year, his ERA+ of 88 is 12 points below the league.

What has caused the drop in Sugano's performance?

They believe his failing command is the culprit.

"I think a lot of it is just location," interim manager Tony Mansolino said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I think his command."

Sugano echoed that sentiment, stating, "And also the missed pitches, leaving in the zone. But more than anything, I think it's more about the combination of pitches that I throw."

More News: Baltimore Orioles Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for First Time

For someone who doesn't possess overwhelming stuff, hitting spots is crucial. And that has not been happening for the veteran pitcher during his last few outings.

For Sugano to get back to where he was earlier in the season, he has to find his command again.

"As he goes forward in the league this year, just commanding the fastball, getting the split in the right location, the sweeper, getting that to the right spot. I think that's probably the key to success for him going forward," Mansolino added.

For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News