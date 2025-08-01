Which ex-Orioles teammate does Andrew Kittredge want to get out most?
The Baltimore Orioles made several trades involving their relief pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One of the players who was on the move, Andrew Kittredge, didn’t have to go too far after the deal was announced; the Orioles traded the veteran right-hander to the Chicago Cubs, whom Baltimore is preparing to face off against in a three-game series starting on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Kittredge is likely going to have a prominent role in the Cubs' bullpen right away, given his experience in late-game and high-leverage situations. Through 31 appearances this season, he has thrown 31.1 innings with 32 strikeouts, giving him a 25.4% strikeout rate, which would be amongst the best single-season marks in his career. His 6.3% walk rate is also better than his career average.
Bu it will certainly be an interesting weekend for Kittredge, as he is going to be facing off against hitters he has gotten to know well over the last few months after signing a one-year deal with the Orioles last winter. As shared by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the 35-year-old traveled to Chicago with the Orioles last night and was at the team hotel for about 30 minutes, before receiving news that he was involved in a trade and switched hotels.
It would not be a surprise if the veteran righty is called upon by manager Craig Counsell in a big spot immediately this weekend. That could include facing off against Baltimore star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, whom Kittredge revealed is the former teammate he wants to get out the most this upcoming weekend.
That will certainly be easier said than done, with the All-Star putting together another productive campaign at the plate.
Henderson, who began the season slowly as he knocked off the rust from starting off on the injured list, has a slash line of .285/.354/.464 with a 129 OPS+. He has hit 12 home runs with 25 doubles and four triples, drove in 43 runs, scored 62 times, and stole 14 bases.
The two have faced off against each other only once previously, on September 16, 2023 when Kittredge was with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kittredge ultimately came out victorious in the matchup by getting Henderson to pop out in foul territory, although the Orioles won the game 8-0.
If the two former teammates face each other again in the Windy City, it will be quite an interesting matchup with no true advantage on either side.