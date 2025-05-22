Why Orioles’ Samuel Basallo is Baseball’s Best Catching Prospect
It’s not clear if Samuel Basallo will be a catcher or a first baseman when he finally joins the Baltimore Orioles.
That doesn’t really hurt his projections. The Orioles will find one of the game’s best hitting prospects a place when the time comes. It could even be as a designated hitter.
But, for now, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel sees Basallo as a catcher and in his updated Top 50 prospect rankings he believes the 20-year-old rising star is among the top prospects in the game.
He’s not off track. Baseball America ranked Basallo at No. 18 in its updated Top 100 in May. MLB Pipeline has him at No. 16.
Where Does ESPN Rank Samuel Basallo?
In ESPN’s updated Top 50, Basallo came in at No. 13, his highest ranking among the three services, but only barely. He also comes with a future value ranking of 60, the highest McDaniel hands out. Only 17 prospects received a 60.
Just as important, he is considered the top catcher in the game by ESPN — but only barely. Right behind him at No. 14 is Los Angeles Dodgers catching prospect Dalton Rushing.
Rushing was just promoted to the Majors while Basallo is at Triple-A Norfolk. McDaniel pointed out their similarities, including the fact that both are good, but not great, defenders.
But he also pointed out the key difference, the one thing that puts Basallo slightly ahead of Rushing right now.
“Basallo has three grades more raw power, so he gets the edge due to upside and age,” he wrote.
The left-handed hitting Dominican Republic native signed with the O’s as an international free agent and played his first professional season in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League. He’s progressed nicely through the system but had a breakthrough last season.
He reached Norfolk for the first time and in 127 combined games he slashed .278/.341/.449 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. But, in 21 games at Norfolk he only slashed .222/.267/.370 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
After 26 games at Norfolk this season his numbers have shown a boost, as he has slashed .241/.343/.529 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.
Basallo wasn’t the only Orioles prospect in ESPN’s Top 50. Infielder Coby Mayo, who just received another call-up to the Majors only to be sent back to Norfolk, checked in at No. 41 with a FV rating of 50.