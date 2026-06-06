Brandon Young Outduels Trey Yesavage Again As Orioles Crush Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles continue to look like a markedly different baseball team in most facets of play, but the level of starting pitcher has been most startling.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kyle Bradish was the only truly dependable starter, and the Orioles were down in the dregs with the Colorado Rockies in most rotation metrics. And over the course of the entire season, one could argue that unheralded Brandon Young has been their most consistent starter, even when it looked like he might end up toggling between Baltimore and Norfolk.

Young’s fastball success has allowed him to dip deep into his repertoire – brimming with late life – and he made perhaps two mistakes in another stout outing, outpitching Blue Jays ace Trey Yesavage for the second time in less than a week as the Orioles went on to stomp the bullpen in a 13-3 victory at Rogers Centre.

Young mostly breezed through six innings, allowing George Springer to score in the first after his lead-off double and otherwise avoiding any jeopardy (Adley Rutschman’s expert throw negated a steal as he continues to shine in that regard, and Colton Cowser gunned down a runner going to second to aid his cause).

"Just trusting his stuff in the zone," Rutschman said of Young in a post-game interview on the MASN broadcast. "Hes got two really good fastbalsl and hes able to play them off of each other … You can tell the confidence in him continues to grow."

Catcher Brandon Valenzuela’s two-run homer in the fifth staked Toronto to a 3-1 lead, but Young didn’t let the Jays string many hits together, he filled the zone with 75% strikes, he didn’t walk anyone and lowered his ERA to 3.47, going 6 1/3 Friday. With Zach Eflin lost for the season and Dean Kremer on an extended stint on the Injured List, Young’s contributions have been vital.

"He had a great mix again and the split realy came on as the game went," skipper Craig Albernaz said, "and he did a great job mixing in the curveball."

Outlasting An Ace

The Orioles (31-33) caught Yesavage, the darling of MLB with his historic postseason as a raw rookie, on a rare afternoon in which he couldn’t command much of anything last Saturday. He walked seven of the first 17 he faced but shut Baltimore down with double play balls when he needed them the most. Friday night he was much crisper all around, yet the Orioles managed to do more damage.

Rutchsman (four hits; five RBIs on the night) had the best at bats against him, hitting a home run in the first off the very top of the wall, getting his arms fully extended through the fastball. Yesavage basically cruised from there until the sixth, when Jackson Holliday jumped an opposite field double, Gunnar Henderson walked and then Rutschman went opposite field as well, finding a gap to play both runners and tie the game at 3 (Henderson had a tremendous read off the bat and flashing elite sprint speed to beat the throw).

Slumping Jeremiah Jackson was forced to pinch hit for designated hitter Samuel Basallo, who has picked up some knocks lately and left with right abdominal discomfort, and he found that same gap in left field to plate Rutschman and give the Orioles the lead. And then Coby Mayo continued what has been a revelatory last two weeks for him, clearing the bullpen with a blast to the second deck in left field to put the Orioles up, 6-3.

Mayo has been immensely improved in the field and at the plate since the Orioles returned from their last road trip, and he isn’t just mashing lefties anymore. Toronto’s young starter couldn’t complete the sixth, and Baltimore was on its way to its 10th win in the last 14 games.

"Loved how we were able to keep tacking on runs," said Rutschman, who reached base fvie times, "and give our pitchers a little relief."

Bird Seed

Ex-Blue Jay Chris Bassitt is feeling better after leaving his last start with lower back discomfort and Albernaz said he is on track to make his next start … Closer Ryan Helsley threw a bullpen before the game and is getting closer to a return … The game began with the retractable dome open but rain began seeping in so it was closed midgame ... Albernaz said Basallo was removed as a precaution as soon as he felt something and he will get further testing.

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