Mike Elias Butchered LF In Camden Yards Twice. With Nothing Much To Show For It

Four years ago, Mike Elias made perhaps the most substantial decision of his nine-year run as the Orioles top baseball executive.

In all of his infinite wisdom running a winning baseball team – literally none at the time – he decided that the scope of Camden Yards needed to be changed massively to help accommodate for a lack of pitching and a lack of intent to ever truly invest in pitching at almost every level (draft, free agency, long-term trades and international market).

Elias’s gambit was that he would be amassing so many super-talented bats that they could conquer pretty much anything, so he expanded left field in a relatively unprecedented manner and doubled the size of the wall as well in many spots while he pushed it back. Very few people knew about the undertaking, Elias has zero expertise in such matters and like most things he’s touched in Baltimore, it failed to do what was expected.

So much so, that he bastardized this jewel of a ballpark he inherited again before the start of the 2025 season, realizing his initial actions had been far too extreme and knowing that he’d never a right-handed bat of any profile in free-agency unless he did. And, well, it’s still largely a mess and over four years the park hasn’t played favorably to the Orioles and it’s one more thing that the next front office regime might have to fix.

The two right-handed bats that were supposed to finally lift a middling lineup in 2025 – Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward (combined for 74 home runs last season) – have just 24 total with less than a week from the All-Star break. They have a total of 10 home runs at Camden Yards. As the Orioles prepare for this vital six-game homestand to end the first half, in a year in which almost no individuals are truly standing out, it’s as good a time as any to take stock of what’s become of Camden Yards since Elias first got his hands on it in 2022.

Attacking LHP

Bringing the fences in should have made the Orioles one of the more powerful teams in MLB against left-handed pitching at home if it went to plan, but we know the plan was awry because the egomaniacs who made the original decision tried to at least partially undo it before the start of last season. Former right-handed sluggers like Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays had that fence playing tricks with their mind, Elias failed to sell high on them, and even these recalibrations to the dimensions could prove problematic.

Since 2022, at home, the Orioles have failed to capitalize on whatever competitive advantage Elias thought he’d gain. Against LHP at home the Orioles rank 29th in batting average (.238), 30th in on-base percentage (.302), 27th in slugging percentage (.374) and 28th in OPS (.676). It’s not playing well for The Birds.

As for opponents, they have fared slightly better, scoring 15 more runs vs lefties than Baltimore and posting a slash of: .258/.311/.392 - .703.

Orioles right-handed hitters are below league average since 2022 at home, ranking 13th in BA (.248), 19th in OBP (.312), 19th in SLG (.398) for a .711 OPS (19th) . At least, in this instance, the Orioles are out-performing, ever-so-slightly, their opponents, who have posted a .704 OPS in that span at Camden Yards.

Boosting LHP

One of the true ironies of this entire ridiculous experiment was that for most of Elias’s tenure here the Orioles haven’t employed anything close to a high-end left-handed starting pitcher. They haven’t even had a lefty at all in their rotation for long stretches of his run and only the erratic Trevor Rogers has even been a league-average lefty starter during Elias’s elongated campaign.

Fringy reliever Keegan Akin by far leads the Orioles with most work as a left-handed pitcher here since 2022, working 143 innings, about 20 more that Cade Povich. Hmm. The Orioles rank 18th in ERA by lefties at home since 2022 and 17th in WHIP, while once again it’s played better for the opposition.

Opposing lefties have a sterling 3.46 ERA at Camden Yards since 2022, with a 1.25 WHIP.

Wins And Losses

The Orioles have had home-field advantage in two playoff series since these changes were made, and not only could they not win a game at Camden Yards (or on the road), but they’ve rarely even led.

In the regular season, since 2022, the Orioles are 201-170 at home, for a .542% that’s basically league average (14th). They have scored just 39 more runs than their opponents in that long span (14th) and they rank just 13th in runs scored and 18th in OPS (.725) in that time, while ranking 14th in ERA (3.79).

Back-end starter Dean Kremer is by far their leader in overall innings pitched at Camden Yards in that span (316 IP, almost 100 more than Kyle Bradish who is second). Probably would have made more sense to just spend more time and energy and money and draft picks on some quality arms.

It certainly makes you wonder if all of that time and money butchering this ballpark twice was worth it. Certainly makes you wonder if maybe they’d have been more successful just leaving the pearl of a ballpark alone or waited until they’d actually spent some money on payroll and fielded a competitive team before starting to hack it up.

But they’ve never lacked for hubris, have they?

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