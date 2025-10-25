Ex-Orioles manager interviews with Nationals
While few official interviews for the Baltimore Orioles’ managerial job have been reported so far, other teams with openings continue to speak with their former skipper.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has interviewed with multiple teams, including the Washington Nationals. It was previously reported that he spoke with San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey before they hired Tony Vitello, though it was not confirmed whether he officially interviewed for their managerial position.
Hyde, 52, is plenty familiar with the DMV area, having managed the Orioles from 2019 until this past May, when he was fired after a 15-28 start. Before taking over a Baltimore team that had gone 47-115 in 2018, he spent four years on Joe Maddon’s staff with the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series as first base coach in 2016.
During his latest managerial stint, Hyde guided the Orioles from 108 losses in 2019 to 101 wins in 2023, when he was named AL Manager of the Year. His club was swept in the AL Division Series following a first-round bye that season. After winning 91 games in 2024, they were swept again in the Wild Card Series—bringing their postseason record to 0-5 under Hyde.
Baltimore entered 2025 with expectations of returning to the postseason, but when the team fell 13 games under .500, it marked its lowest point since finishing the 2021 campaign at 52-110. Hyde’s tenure ended with an overall record of 421-492 (.461), a mark weighed down by the full rebuild the team endured during his first three seasons at the helm.
The Nationals are currently in a similar spot to where the Orioles were when they hired Hyde as manager. Washington has won no more than 71 games in each of the past five seasons, posting a .405 winning percentage during that span. Their last winning season came in 2019, when they won the World Series.
On Oct. 1, the Nationals hired 35-year-old Paul Toboni away from the Boston Red Sox to be their president of baseball operations. Along with Hyde, other known candidates for their managerial job include interim skipper Miguel Cairo and Cleveland Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz. Both have interviewed within the past week, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post.
Hyde’s player development background and experience guiding a team out of a rebuild may be especially appealing to a youth-heavy team like the Nationals. Their major league roster features former top prospects James Wood, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and Dylan Crews. They also have three Top 100 prospects developing in the pipeline, including 2025 No. 1 pick Eli Willits.
In Baltimore, Hyde worked with a number of top draft picks, including Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and Grayson Rodriguez. He also previously served as the Cubs’ director of player development,
As of Saturday afternoon, interim manager Tony Mansolino and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas are the only known candidates to have interviewed for the Orioles’ job. Baltimore has also reportedly shown interest in speaking with legendary slugger Albert Pujols and former Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais about the position.