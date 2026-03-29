Orioles Offense Ignites, Baltimore Takes Rubber Match in Opening Series

The first 3-game series of the 2026 Baltimore Orioles season was won in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion.

The O's protected home field at Camden Yards with an 8-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles, now 2-1, will immediately continue their homestand to open the new season, playing host in another 3-game series against the Texas Rangers starting tomorrow night.

it wasn't a great outing for freshly extended starter Shane Baz in his Orioles debut, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits through 5.1 innings. All four runs were scored in the 2nd inning, when the Twins loaded the bases before the Orioles could record a single out; a Trevor Larnach single and a Tristan Gray bases-clearing double capitalized on the situation to make it 4-0 Minnesota. On the bright side, Baz's K:BB ratio was 4:0, a solid output over 78 pitches.

The Orioles offense, which had only scored three total runs through the two prior games in this series, arrived in a big way this afternoon. In the fourth inning, with the score still 4-0, Tyler O'Neill took a hanging sinker from Twins starter Bailey Ober to deep left field, driving in Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo to give the O's life.

Mick Abel, a former 1st round pick acquired by the Twins at last season's trade deadline as part of the Jhoan Duran deal, came in to relieve Ober. However, the 24-year-old's afternoon was one to forget.

Baltimore's bats were all over Abel. Dylan Beavers got the party started, giving the O's a 5-4 lead when he doubled home Coby Mayo and Tyler O'Neill in the bottom half of the 6th inning.

Beavers gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/aKZh8YA1Lv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 29, 2026

Even after Yaramil Hiraldo - who came in after a scoreless inning of relief from underrated lefty reliever Grant Wolfram - was taken deep by the first batter he saw (Royce Lewis) in the top of the 7th, the Orioles weren't fazed. After Rico Garcia escaped the bases loaded jam Hiraldo left for him, the Baltimore lineup quickly reclaimed the lead and then some.

Taylor Ward singled, Gunnar Henderson walked, and Pete Alonso singled Ward home for his first RBI with his new team. Lead restored, 6-5 Orioles.

Adley Rutschman was called from the bench to pinch hit for Ryan Mountcastle with Henderson on third base and Alonso on first. Rutschman walloped the first pitch he saw to center field, narrowly missing out on a home run. His double easily drove in Henderson and moved Alonso to third base, making it 7-5 Orioles.

ADding to the lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/JUU5VUSSzX — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 29, 2026

A few batters later, Coby Mayo laced a single with the bases loaded to pad the lead to 8-5.

Despite more heart-in-mouth relief pitching, with righty setup man Tyler Wells loading the bases and giving up a run in the 8th inning to cut the O's lead to just two runs, Baltimore held on and shut the door. Yennier Cano struck out Twins slugger Byron Buxton to complete yet another based-loaded escape job, and in the 9th, Ryan Helsley picked up his second save as an Oriole with a little help from ABS (although Twins manager Derek Shelton had some choice words).

Ryan Helsley successfully challenged this 3-2 call to strike out Josh Bell in the ninth, but Twins manager Derek Shelton didn't think he did so fast enough pic.twitter.com/9EF7ijmp7B — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2026

In spite of shaky pitching throughout the game, the Orioles bats came through in big moments to secure the team's first series victory of the 2026 MLB season. It will be intriguing to see how the Orioles stack up in their next series against a talented Texas Rangers squad that took two-of-three from the Phillies this weekend.

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