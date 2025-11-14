Orioles sign right-hander Richard Guasch to minor league deal

The Baltimore Orioles have added a new minor league arm, signing free agent right-hander Richard Guasch to a one-year minors deal for 2026.

Guasch, 27, has seven years of professional experience dating back to 2018, but has never pitched beyond the Double-A level. The Cuban-born pitcher has been with the Athletics, Nationals, and Tigers organizations, and just recently joined the Estrellas Orientales roster in the Dominican Winter League on November 12th.

Orioles have agreed to terms with RHP Richard Guasch on a 2026 Minor League deal.

The 27-year-old has never pitched above Double-A. Spent time in A's (2018-21), Nationals (2021-24) and Tigers (2025) systems.

Guasch began his career in the A's system during the 2018 season. As a 20-year-old in the Dominican Summer League, he pitched in seven games (five starts) and posted a 1.16 ERA with 27 strikeouts across 23.1 innings. During the 2019 season, he appeared in 19 Low-A games (11 starts) and found less success, pitching to a 4.24 ERA across 63.2 innings.

Throughout the last three seasons, Guasch has fully transitioned to pitching out of the bullpen, making his last start in 2023 and making just eight starts the year before. He's found success in the switch to a full-time reliever, cutting his ERA down from 4.26 in 2021 (14 starts, 19 appearances) and 6.05 in 2022 (eight starts, 29 appearances) to 3.06 in 2023 (one start, 14 appearances) and 3.41 in 2024 (no starts, 29 appearances).

Guasch's strongest season yet came this past season with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves. In his first (and only) year in Detroit's system, the righty hurler boasted a 2.74 ERA with a .168 opposing batting average across 28 appearances (46.0 innings), and was five for seven on save opportunities; this marked the first time since his Rookie ball season in the DSL where he pitched for just one team in a year. Guasch also helped the SeaWolves reach the Eastern League championship series.

Over the course of his career, Guasch has pitched in 145 games (320.1 innings) and holds a 4.02 ERA. In a relief role, he converted 11 of his 20 save opportunities and has 10 holds.

A look at #Tigers 27-year-old Double-A RHRP Richard Guasch (6’4, 205 lbs)



▶️ 4-seam FB: 93-95 MPH

▶️ Slider: 83-85 MPH

▶️ Cutter 85-86 MPH pic.twitter.com/Ivmy96bTQU — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) August 12, 2025

In an April 2025 interview with the Cuban Baseball Digest, Guasch spoke about transitioning to the bullpen, saying "I really like the relief role the most, especially in the toughest moments. The eighth or ninth inning is what I like the most because of the adrenaline rush I get in those key moments in the game."

It is expected that the 27-year-old will take on the same late-inning relief role within the Orioles organization, likely beginning in Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides, where he was assigned after his signing. Early on this offseason, Baltimore has prioritized similar signings of low-profile relief arms, such as re-signing Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns, and Josh Walker to one-year major league contracts, and claiming George Soriano off waivers.

The Orioles, who have a clear need in the major league bullpen, have been rumored to be in the market for some of the top free-agent relievers. This was confirmed by Mike Elias, who included a back-end reliever with closing experience on his offseason wish list this Wednesday. With this, we can expect that Baltimore will build off of their bullpen depth signings to add an impact reliever/closer at some point this winter.

