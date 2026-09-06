Orioles Lineup Sinking To Such Lows Even The Rookie Skipper Can't Gaslight Fans Anymore

Will the Baltimore Oriole score today?

It’s a fair question to ask.

They haven’t scored in consecutive games, they are facing one of the best lefties in the American League, and they are facing a Red Sox team that believes Craig Albernaz’s bunch has been bush league – Blaze Alexander, the only Oriole playing with much outward emotion, appears to have caught their ire, and they are talking like a four-game sweep means the world to them.

Albernaz, meantime, finally seems unable to work the nightly job being asked to kayfabe being an MLB manager and be the front man for a roster shell game. The promos he cuts have lost the passion to spin and gaslight fans. Shoot, he conceded he might lose sleep over pulling yet another starting pitcher at the wrong time Friday, rather than offer nothing but nonsensical defenses of his constant gaffes. Been happening consistently since late April/early May and Elias’s Overmatched Rookie Skipper Version 3.0 is starting to get his wires crossed, just like this pathetic lineup.

“Seems like our guys are offensively pressing a little bit, trying to do too much” was Albernaz’s tepid response to a lingering offensive crisis Saturday night.

He knows, like we know (and told you right here back on May 10), that's not really the problem.

It’s that the hitting apparatus is broken all the way through this franchise with kids chasing launch angle in Delmarva and Elias drafting and paying guys who kill fastballs but can’t hit offspeed. No quality work is done at the MLB level to truly correct approaches and get players to buy in consistently; couple that with lineups that features Elias’s failing favorites in the top spots no matter what – Adley Rutschman ‘til the bitter end and Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday now, and so this is what you get.

“Right now, we’re just falling on our faces,” Albernaz offered Saturday. Truest words he’s ever spoken. That’s the cover of the 2026 Baltimore Orioles highlight VHS tape (look it up kids). That’s what the t-shirts the boys wear around the batting cages – when they bother to take BP anymore – should say.

You gave it quite a run, Alby, with a 69-74 operation that can’t field the ball, that is pathetic 1-5 in the lineup most nights, that doesn’t hit starting pitching (seven RBIs total in first six innings over the last six games) that does nothing positive on the base paths, that is inept at playing small ball and manufacturing runs. They stumbled into a rotation and bullpen that massively overperformed, but now that is starting to hit the wall – HYPER.

Just how bad is it? Well, Mike Elias thinks his super computer is better than everyone else’s, so he refuses to change anything he does to address systemic rot in every level or his organization since June of 2024 – right when the “rebuild” that’s never been over was supposed to be over, and right when expectations got real.

Here’s what the numbers say about who the Orioles are.

What’s The Opposite Of A Superpower?

Orioles In Innings 1-6 Last 7 Games (and they can’t blame injuries anymore, which was total BS in the first place):

.211 AVG (27th) .271 OBP (27th) .297 SLG (29th)

.568 OPS (29th) 1 HR (T 29th) 7 RBI (29th)

Orioles Lineup 1-5 Spots Entering Play Sunday (Full Season):

.234 AVG (30th) .324 OBP (19th) .400 SLG (24th)

.724 OPS (23rd) 23% K Rate (25th)

Not good!

And as we broke down with longtime general manager Dan O’Dowd on “The Daily Flock” and longtime MLB exec Jim Duquette, too, the sophomoric and silly lineups that reward the players doing the least and burry ones who are shining (but aren’t Elias’s favorites) is destroying their ability to hit consistently.

Orioles starting lineups enter play Sunday with a .709 OPS (21st) and .393 SLG (22nd), and let’s face it, Elias needs this to be a top-flight team in slugging and run production to have any chance to meet his bogus claims of a “10 year window to compete to win the AL East.” Oh and the feckless billionaire he works for, maybe’s he’s figured out this joke roster and the two jokers most in charge of it – Elias and Albernaz – aren’t going to win seven out of team games ever, let lone for the final 10 weeks of the season.

They must avoid a sweep today against tough lefty Payton Tolle, who has 14 strikeouts in two career outings against Baltimore but did get hit around in one of them. They haven't looked much like they care all that much about playing all nine innings of baseball this season. Too late to start now.

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